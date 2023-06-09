Tesla Confirms Cybertruck Production Plans With Suppliers, Deliveries Start in September

Tesla took all the time in the world to develop the Cybertruck, but it's now on the short final with a touchdown planned merely months away. Communication between Tesla and its suppliers revealed that the first Cybertruck release candidates would be ready at the end of August. This means September is a reasonable timeline for the first deliveries.
Tesla fans eagerly await the production start of the Cybertruck, touted as the most revolutionary vehicle the EV maker has ever developed. Initially scheduled for delivery by the end of 2021, the outlandish pickup truck was delayed because of the pandemic, chip shortage, and other supply chain problems. The official word is that the Cybertruck will finally start production by the end of the third quarter. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also promised a key handover event this fall.
We've seen many Cybertruck prototypes testing on public roads, and Tesla even showed one undergoing winter testing without offering more details. We've followed the Cybertruck development throughout the last two years, as several prototypes were presented at different events. We've seen it evolve, from the gargantuan metal chunk exhibited at the Petersen Museum to the refined prototypes showed off during Tesla's Shareholder Meeting on May 16. We've seen its interior, with both round and squarish steering wheels. And we've read all the praises and criticism.
But now, the thing is real, and it's mere months away from prime time, as confirmed both officially and of the record. An email Tesla sent to suppliers reveals that the EV maker is on track to deliver the Cybertruck as promised later this year. According to a report by Electrek, which obtained a copy of the communication, Tesla will have the first Cybertruck release candidate built by August 2023. This is the final version before the series production is greenlighted, meaning that the first Cybertrucks will be delivered in September as planned.
Tesla also informed suppliers to plan for a minimum production target of 375,000 units per year. This is significantly higher than previous estimates, especially as the number assumes the production lines run at 85% efficiency. During Shareholder Meeting, Elon Musk said the production could be between 250,000 and 500,000, depending on demand. Of course, the ramp-up will take a long time, and Tesla is not expected to start with a 375,000-unit production immediately.
Around 1.5 million reservation holders are waiting for their Cybertruck, although no one knows the final specifications or pricing. The most important limiting factors for the Cybertruck will be the exoskeleton production and the 4680 battery cell yields. For now, it appears the new cells are not produced in enough quantities, and their performance is still below that of the regular 2170 cells. Tesla has pressed its suppliers to increase 4680-cell efforts, but things are still behind schedule, at least at Panasonic.
We've seen many Cybertruck prototypes testing on public roads, and Tesla even showed one undergoing winter testing without offering more details. We've followed the Cybertruck development throughout the last two years, as several prototypes were presented at different events. We've seen it evolve, from the gargantuan metal chunk exhibited at the Petersen Museum to the refined prototypes showed off during Tesla's Shareholder Meeting on May 16. We've seen its interior, with both round and squarish steering wheels. And we've read all the praises and criticism.
But now, the thing is real, and it's mere months away from prime time, as confirmed both officially and of the record. An email Tesla sent to suppliers reveals that the EV maker is on track to deliver the Cybertruck as promised later this year. According to a report by Electrek, which obtained a copy of the communication, Tesla will have the first Cybertruck release candidate built by August 2023. This is the final version before the series production is greenlighted, meaning that the first Cybertrucks will be delivered in September as planned.
Tesla also informed suppliers to plan for a minimum production target of 375,000 units per year. This is significantly higher than previous estimates, especially as the number assumes the production lines run at 85% efficiency. During Shareholder Meeting, Elon Musk said the production could be between 250,000 and 500,000, depending on demand. Of course, the ramp-up will take a long time, and Tesla is not expected to start with a 375,000-unit production immediately.
Around 1.5 million reservation holders are waiting for their Cybertruck, although no one knows the final specifications or pricing. The most important limiting factors for the Cybertruck will be the exoskeleton production and the 4680 battery cell yields. For now, it appears the new cells are not produced in enough quantities, and their performance is still below that of the regular 2170 cells. Tesla has pressed its suppliers to increase 4680-cell efforts, but things are still behind schedule, at least at Panasonic.