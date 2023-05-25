Leak: Check Out This POV Look at the Tesla Cybertruck's Futuristic Cockpit

A Tesla employee took a POV picture from inside a Cybertruck prototype during 2023 Investor Day, and it somehow landed on Chinese social media. It then spread like fire on Twitter, as people are starved to discover more details about the upcoming electric pickup. Still, not all were impressed by the sparse cockpit, which doesn't compare favorably with the Rivian R1T.
As Tesla Cybertruck nears production, more and more details surface, keeping people hooked up to the news stream. If recent rumors are true, Tesla could start test production as early as next month. By now, the Cybertruck development has been completed, although chief designer Franz von Holzhausen warned that Tesla never favors a "pencils-down" approach to its models. Hopefully, this would also be true for the Cybertruck because the first impressions from people seeing it in real life look more and more like a disappointment.
A new POV picture taken from behind the Cybertruck steering wheel (or yoke, if you prefer to call it this way) shows more reasons for disappointment. Based on the fact that people weren't allowed near the Cybertruck during Investor Day and the red Tesla badge the guy who took the picture wears, it's a chance he's a Tesla employee. The photo first showed up in China, and it landed on Twitter with the logo of Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book), an Instagram-like social media network. It then spread like fire and caused many contradictory opinions.
This is the best view yet of the Cybertruck cockpit, revealing previously hidden details. For once, we see that Tesla's hybrid yoke-wheel steering is worse than both the round steering wheel and the yoke of the Model S/X, although in different ways. It is undoubtedly uglier and doesn't excite the same way the yoke did. At the same time, it's far less practical than the round steering wheel that replaced the yoke. Time will tell if drivers will adjust or if Tesla will offer a replacement, as it did with the Model S/X.
Although the steering wheel still features capacitive buttons, there's an important one missing: the horn. This means Tesla made a concession and put the horn where it should always be, in the center of the squarish wheel. Hopefully, it will do the same with the Model S and Model X steering wheels, which still feature a capacitive button to trigger the horn.
Although the steering wheel has always been a sensitive issue at Tesla, the picture gives people more reasons to complain. Those lamenting the loss of the sixth seat look at the massive center console and are even more critical. Its only quality seems to be the tambour cover inspired by the Cybertruck's tonneau cover. The Cybertruck also appears to lack an inductive surface to charge your phone. The empty space beneath the infotainment screen made sense when a front center seat was still in the plan, but it looks weird with the massive center console.
The picture may have distorted the proportions, but some pointed out that the Cybertruck seems cramped for a full-size truck. The picture also shows that Tesla may have gone too far with the interior's simplicity, making the Cybertruck look like a stripped-down work truck. Indeed, the image shows the Cybertruck doesn't match the luxurious cabin of the Rivian R1T. Based on the comments on social media, we can only say for sure that the Cybertruck cabin is at least as polarizing as its outlandish exterior design.
