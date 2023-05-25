Leak: Check Out This POV Look at the Tesla Cybertruck's Futuristic Cockpit

A Tesla employee took a POV picture from inside a Cybertruck prototype during 2023 Investor Day, and it somehow landed on Chinese social media. It then spread like fire on Twitter, as people are starved to discover more details about the upcoming electric pickup. Still, not all were impressed by the sparse cockpit, which doesn't compare favorably with the Rivian R1T.

6 photos Photo: @ya78756632 via Twitter | Edited