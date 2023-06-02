Tesla Cybertruck Will Rock a Killer Audio Setup With Two Subwoofers Under the Rear Seats

Tesla EVs are well known for their impressive audio systems' sound quality, but things will get even better with the Cybertruck. Based on the low-voltage architecture schematics presented during Tesla Investor Day on March 1, Tesla Cybertruck will sport two ported subwoofers under the rear seats.
Tesla Cybertruck is the most anticipated launch after being delayed several times. The trial production is expected to start this summer, and the first owners will get the keys to their trucks during a handover event planned later this year. This implies that Tesla will sort out all the production hurdles and finally bring the outlandish pickup truck to market.
As more prototypes were caught testing on public roads or attended Tesla's various events, we found out many exciting things about the Cybertruck. However, the juicy bits are still unknown, as Tesla remains tight-lipped about technical specifications. For the lack of better things to do, Cybertruck fans and reservation holders keep revisiting older pictures and videos, and sometimes, they discover surprising new things.
Earlier this week, looking at the Tesla Bot video shared during the Shareholder meeting on May 16, an eagle-eyed Tesla enthusiast noticed something strange about the Cybertrucks in the background. Instead of the squarish steering wheel of the previous prototypes, the trucks in the video sported a perfectly round steering wheel. The discovery fueled new speculations, considering this is the third type of steering wheel we've seen on a Cybertruck prototype.
Another Tesla enthusiast went back in time even further, until the March 1 Investor Day. Matthew Donegan-Ryan, a Cybertruck fan who offered reliable info about Tesla products in the past, scrutinized the schematics of the Cybertruck's low-voltage architecture and discovered another cool thing. We're talking about the two triangular boxes which appear to depict Cybertruk's dual-subwoofer setup.
This confirms that Tesla aims to up the ante regarding audio quality. Since the pickup truck lacks a big enough enclosed cavity like the trunk of SUVs and sedans, Tesla thought two subwoofers would be better than one. Previous information indicated they would be installed under the front seats, but having them in the rear makes more sense. Matthew claims the Cybertruck will feature two 8-inch ported subwoofers aiming forward.
Tesla is praised for having some of the best sound systems in the auto industry. Part of this achievement is owed to the engineers that Tesla pouched from Bang & Olufsen to design the audio system. The S3XY models feature 14-speaker surround-sound setups, with two amplifiers and one 8-inch subwoofer for a truly immersive sound.
Last December, Elon Musk bragged about Tesla's "epic sound system," which is a boon when playing Cyberpunk, Elden Ring, and "1000s of other games" in your car. While the sound system is certainly capable, Tesla owners found out that they can only play games on the front screen, even on models with rear entertainment screens.
As more prototypes were caught testing on public roads or attended Tesla's various events, we found out many exciting things about the Cybertruck. However, the juicy bits are still unknown, as Tesla remains tight-lipped about technical specifications. For the lack of better things to do, Cybertruck fans and reservation holders keep revisiting older pictures and videos, and sometimes, they discover surprising new things.
Earlier this week, looking at the Tesla Bot video shared during the Shareholder meeting on May 16, an eagle-eyed Tesla enthusiast noticed something strange about the Cybertrucks in the background. Instead of the squarish steering wheel of the previous prototypes, the trucks in the video sported a perfectly round steering wheel. The discovery fueled new speculations, considering this is the third type of steering wheel we've seen on a Cybertruck prototype.
Another Tesla enthusiast went back in time even further, until the March 1 Investor Day. Matthew Donegan-Ryan, a Cybertruck fan who offered reliable info about Tesla products in the past, scrutinized the schematics of the Cybertruck's low-voltage architecture and discovered another cool thing. We're talking about the two triangular boxes which appear to depict Cybertruk's dual-subwoofer setup.
This confirms that Tesla aims to up the ante regarding audio quality. Since the pickup truck lacks a big enough enclosed cavity like the trunk of SUVs and sedans, Tesla thought two subwoofers would be better than one. Previous information indicated they would be installed under the front seats, but having them in the rear makes more sense. Matthew claims the Cybertruck will feature two 8-inch ported subwoofers aiming forward.
Tesla is praised for having some of the best sound systems in the auto industry. Part of this achievement is owed to the engineers that Tesla pouched from Bang & Olufsen to design the audio system. The S3XY models feature 14-speaker surround-sound setups, with two amplifiers and one 8-inch subwoofer for a truly immersive sound.
Last December, Elon Musk bragged about Tesla's "epic sound system," which is a boon when playing Cyberpunk, Elden Ring, and "1000s of other games" in your car. While the sound system is certainly capable, Tesla owners found out that they can only play games on the front screen, even on models with rear entertainment screens.
CYBERTRUCK NEWS HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT:— Matthew Donegan-Ryan (@MatthewDR) May 31, 2023
The Model S, 3, X and Y all come with premium surround sound systems with an 8” subwoofer.
But the Cybertruck will come with dual 8” ported subwoofers under the rear seats aimed forward. @elonmusk has prioritized entertainment in Teslas… https://t.co/YsrE17a4ci pic.twitter.com/ViR36xRXvi