Possible V8-Powered 2023 BMW X5 M60i Spied, Will Be the Next Best Thing to the X5 M

More on this:

1 2023 BMW X5 Facelift Spied With Production Taillights, Many Other Changes

2 Is the 2023 BMW X5 Still Pretty Despite the Bigger Grille?

3 2023 BMW X5 M50i To Get M60i Badge and M Engine, X5 PHEV Will Have 480 HP

4 Facelifted BMW X5 Spied With Reasonably-Sized Front Grille, Other Small Changes

5 2023 BMW X5 LCI Prototype Shows Its Much Slimmer Laser LED Lights