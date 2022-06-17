Possible V8-Powered 2023 BMW X5 M60i Spied, Will Be the Next Best Thing to the X5 M

With the fourth-gen X5 celebrating its fourth anniversary toward the end of the year, BMW has decided to give it a mid-cycle refresh. Meant to keep it on the competitive side of the segment for a few more years, it will bring the usual design updates and a few changes beneath the skin.
Prototypes of the 2023 BMW X5 have been spied testing in the open for quite some time now, and the latest to have been scooped by our man with the cam sports something very interesting at the back: a special tailpipe signature that looks identical to the one of the X7 M60i.
Thus, in all likelihood, we are looking at the upcoming X5 M60i, which is expected to pack the same power unit as its bigger sibling. In the latter, the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, backed up by a mild-hybrid system, develops 530 ps (523 hp / 390 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.5 seconds.
Anyone who is familiar with BMW’s powertrains knows that this is how much the current X5 M50i makes. The punchy version of the executive crossover needs 4.3 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill and slots between the xDrive50i and X5 M. As a result, the M60i will be nothing more than a new fancy name given to the M50i, which will obviously be retired. Elsewhere, the usual mills, some of them perhaps updated, and a few diesels in Europe, will still make up the engine family, topped by the X5 M Competition, which currently enjoys 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).
Visually, the 2023 BMW X5 will have a slightly bigger grille, new bumper, and slimmer headlights. New taillights, about the same size as before, bumper, and diffuser will round off the changes at the rear. Look for the curved widescreen display inside, updated switchgear, and more minimalistic gear shift lever once it premieres, probably in a few months.
