2023 BMW X5 Facelift Spied With Production Taillights, Many Other Changes

BMW's engineering team is preparing a facelift for the X5, and it is set to be launched as a MY 2023 vehicle. We have fresh spy shots of its prototype, which now come with production-ready taillights, albeit covered by camouflage. This time, the spy photos reveal a regular version of the X5, not the M model.
We already had a good idea of what the facelifted BMW X5 might look like ever since last month, but now, its look is reconfirmed by the latest spy photographs.
As you can observe, the front grille is larger or it appears to be larger when compared to the smaller headlights. Fortunately, the latter have not been "split," but that is a different matter.
Despite having a larger front grille, the face of the 2023 BMW X5 is still easy to recognize, although it has a few changes for all the elements that compose it.
We spot a modified bumper, new fog lights, the aforementioned grille, a modified hood, and a set of headlights that go even further from the idea of angel lights.
No changes are visible from the profile, but we do expect BMW to offer new wheel designs, as well as new colors and options in this range. Of course, you can still have a facelifted BMW X5 in black with "Shadowline" trim, as you can see on this prototype in the photo gallery.
There is nothing wrong with getting one like this, and we would recommend the saddle brown color for the upholstery, if you really want to stick to the classic combos.
In fact, this, along with gray upholstery and cream upholstery, are among the best-looking combinations that will help your resale value in years to come. Sure, there will be people who do not want a vehicle in that configuration, but most will appreciate it.
When the rear of the X5 LCI or Life Cycle Impulse – as BMW likes to call its facelifts – is concerned, we spot a set of taillights with a new design, dual exhausts on each side integrated into the bumper, but real exhausts, nonetheless, along with minor modifications to the trunk lid.
Mind you, on this generation of the X5, the trunk lid is split in two parts, an upper and a lower one, and both are operated at the push of a button.
