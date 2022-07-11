Possible 2024 Audi RS 4 Avant Spied in a Premiere With Plug-In Hybrid Power

BMW has introduced the first-ever M3 Touring, and Mercedes-AMG is working on the new-generation C 63 Estate. Over at Audi Sport, they are about to take on both of them with the all-new RS 4 Avant.
Mind you, the premium compact sporty wagon is likely a couple of years away from being officially unveiled, and we’re not entirely certain that the prototype pictured in the gallery above is indeed the RS 4. However, our spy photographers claim that the sound it made was unlike the regular A4s.
If this is indeed an early tester of the 2024 RS 4, then it doesn’t feature the big exhaust pipes. It doesn’t even get the bulging fenders, big bumpers at both ends, nor the brakes normally found on this model. It is worth noting that the taillights are provisional, too, and that if it wasn’t for that thick camouflage, it would’ve probably flown under the radar.
Followed by an RS 6 Avant, the pictured prototype opened up its interior for the camera, revealing a two-layer dashboard with two tablet-like displays, one behind the steering wheel and the other one mounted in the middle. There are several physical buttons below the infotainment system, but you can bet your bottom dollar on the fact that most functions have been integrated into it.
The new center console is also visible, with a tiny gear selector and several other buttons. Touch-sensitive controls can be seen on the steering wheel, and while some plastics look very cheap, keep in mind that this is an early tester, and the final production car will likely have better quality materials.
Audi has already confirmed that the next-gen RS 4 will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and this prototype has the mandatory electrified stickers on it. No charging port is visible yet, but our man with the cam states that it could be hidden beneath the camouflage on the left rear fender. It’s too early to talk about the performance numbers and what engine it will use. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if they drop the V6 for a four-pot. After all, the new C 63 does feature such a mill, with electrical assistance.
