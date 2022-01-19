Neither Snow nor Rain Will Stop the New 2024 Audi A4 Avant B10 From Testing

The B9 generation of the Audi A4 is getting ready to blow seven candles off its birthday cake this year, and that’s pretty much considered retirement age nowadays.
As a result, the German automaker has started working on its successor, which will be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines.
Subsequent to making its spy photo debut a little over a month ago, the 2024 Audi A4 was spotted yet again, this time close to the Arctic Circle. The model is still in the estate body style, or Avant in Audi slang, and looks about the same, though the background is radically different.
Compared to its predecessor, the new generation will feature a slightly smaller grille, flanked by slender headlamps. The side air intakes in the front bumper appear to have been shrunken, yet it could be the camouflage tricking us. It has a much cleaner profile design, new door handles, provisional taillights, two visible exhaust pipes, and appears to be sitting closer to the ground, so we might be looking at an S line variant.
As we already mentioned, this will be the last A4 (and not only) to feature internal combustion engines. It is expected with the usual 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline mills, and a TDI diesel might be offered as well, in Europe at least. Mild-hybrids and plug-in hybrids will likely be part of the offering, and it appears that the upcoming RS 4 will have some sort of electrification too. A zero-emission variant is likely in the pipeline, yet it might use a different architecture than the updated MLB, on which the new A4 will presumably be built around.
The unveiling should take place sometime next year, and it will go on sale shortly after. In North America, it will probably arrive as a 2024 model.
Subsequent to making its spy photo debut a little over a month ago, the 2024 Audi A4 was spotted yet again, this time close to the Arctic Circle. The model is still in the estate body style, or Avant in Audi slang, and looks about the same, though the background is radically different.
Compared to its predecessor, the new generation will feature a slightly smaller grille, flanked by slender headlamps. The side air intakes in the front bumper appear to have been shrunken, yet it could be the camouflage tricking us. It has a much cleaner profile design, new door handles, provisional taillights, two visible exhaust pipes, and appears to be sitting closer to the ground, so we might be looking at an S line variant.
As we already mentioned, this will be the last A4 (and not only) to feature internal combustion engines. It is expected with the usual 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline mills, and a TDI diesel might be offered as well, in Europe at least. Mild-hybrids and plug-in hybrids will likely be part of the offering, and it appears that the upcoming RS 4 will have some sort of electrification too. A zero-emission variant is likely in the pipeline, yet it might use a different architecture than the updated MLB, on which the new A4 will presumably be built around.
The unveiling should take place sometime next year, and it will go on sale shortly after. In North America, it will probably arrive as a 2024 model.