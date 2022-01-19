Neither Snow nor Rain Will Stop the New 2024 Audi A4 Avant B10 From Testing

More on this:

1 2023 Audi A4 Avant Spied for the First Time, Looks Sportier Than Ever

2 All-New 2023 Audi A4 Won’t Go Full EV Just Yet, Will Stick With Gasoline and Diesel Power

3 2023 Audi A4 Might Look This Good, Will Have EV Version

4 Next Audi A4 Will Stick To MLB Platform

5 Audi Confirms A4 e-tron EV for 2023, Will Fight Tesla Model 3