2023 Audi A4 Avant Spied for the First Time, Looks Sportier Than Ever

Audi is working on the next generation of its best-selling model, the A4. Our spy photographers were on duty, as usual, and they spotted the prototype of the 2023 Audi A4 Avant. This is the first time the prototype of the A4 B10 is seen in public, and this is what we know about it.
Let us start with the obvious. First, the prototype comes with interesting creases here and there, which are visible despite the layer of camouflage. Moreover, the roof appears to be more sloped than the one in the current generation, which might be detrimental to rear passenger comfort, but we would have to wait and see on that matter.
The front grille continues Audi's hexagonal shape pattern, and it looks like it is the production version, instead of just a mock-up. It is too nice to be a mockup if you ask us. The German marque is testing the prototype of the upcoming A4 Avant with large wheels and tires with a small sidewall, which is exactly what looks best in photos but is not the wise choice for a family seeking ride comfort.
Maybe Audi has some tricks up its sleeve to make using a vehicle with wheels this big feel comfortable on less-than-perfect roads. We also notice a set of exhaust cutouts in the rear bumper, as well as a tow hitch that is probably retractable.
The latter is obviously optional equipment, but the two exhaust cutouts in the bumper lead us to believe that Audi is going against the fake exhaust ornament trend. The ongoing model has fake exhaust ornaments, and we do not think they look good at all.
Evidently, the production version will come with different tips for its exhaust, and those will be larger to fill most of the remaining space in the cutouts. If we take the look of this prototype into consideration, as well as its massive wheels, this prototype might be equipped with the S-Line package or at least a part of that package.
The presence of the S-Line pack would explain the combination of large wheels and low ground clearance, especially if you look at the space left between the top of the tire and the fender above it.
Do not mistake this prototype for an S4, though, as its brake rotors and their accompanying calipers are not large enough – especially the ones on the front axle. A close look at the ongoing A4 Avant will prove our point.
