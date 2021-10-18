Porsche Taycan’s Hazard Lights Deemed Dangerous, Recall Issued Stateside

Porsche and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are conducting a recall in North America for certain units of the Taycan. The electric sedans in question have potentially dangerous hazard lights that could increase the risk of an accident.
An official document made public by the safety agency reveals that the hazard lights, which work together with the pre-collision safety system to warn those behind the Taycan of a potentially dangerous situation, could “exceed the automatic activation.”
What does this mean? In short, that they might activate in non-emergency situations. If this happens, then it could confuse other road users, which might increase the risk of a crash. Drivers will be aware of the problem, however, because the turn signal lamps will flicker in the instrument cluster.
A total of 11,827 units of the Porsche Taycan are included in this safety campaign. The cars, which are all sedans, were made between October 21, 2019, and September 17, 2021. The recall is expected to kick off in a couple of months, and owners should hear from the automaker by or on December 13.
Dealers were already informed of the recall last week and will inspect all cars, upon scheduling an appointment, reprograming the hazard lights free of charge. Since all vehicles included in this recall are still covered by the factory warranty, Porsche will not offer a reimbursement plan.
The official Porsche number for this recall, which the German car manufacturer became aware of at the end of August, and two months later, decided that the vehicles do not comply with the local safety regulations, is AMC1. Owners of the affected Taycans will have to use it should they want to get in touch with them at 1-800-767-7243, and they can also contact the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.
