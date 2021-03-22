Porsche Recalls Taycan, 911, 718 Series Over Loose Suspension Components

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Documents filed with thereveal that Porsche was informed of the problem on February 9th. Fast forward to February 24th, and that’s when the safety committee was presented with the first results of the worst-case tests. The potential implications after 20,000 kilometers (32,187 miles) of driving were too great, which is why the German automaker decided to take precautionary action.According to the filed documents, a hexagonal flange nut is the culprit. This nut is used to affix threaded connections on the front and rear suspension. A loose threaded connection might cause movement beyond a component’s intended position, which may lead to suspension failure without warning.“The threaded connections will be replaced with a new nut and bolt,” said Porsche, “and tightened to the original specification. Additionally, surrounding components will be checked for any consequential damage.” If the service tech finds premature wear, these parts will obviously be replaced.As for the planned notification date for dealers and owners, safety recall 21V-157 will begin on May 9th. Produced for the 2021 model year, affected models include the Taycan 4S, Turbo, Turbo S, 911 Carrera, Carrera S, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S, and the 718 from the base variants to the Cayman GT4.Animated by a mid-mounted four-cylinder turbo, the 718 Cayman is the most affordable of the lot at $59,900 excluding destination charge and extras. At the other end of the spectrum, the 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and 911 Turbo S Coupe are the most expensive at $216,300 and $203,500, respectively.Porsche’s number for this recall is AMA3, and in the meantime, owners can call 1-800-767-7243 or the nearest dealer for further information.