Porsche Taycan May Soon Have a Global Recall Due to Sudden Power Loss

We have been hearing about Porsche Taycans suddenly losing power very often. Even NHTSA (National Traffic Highway Safety Administration) started the PE 21-013 investigation about that. According to Bloomberg , that loss of power will soon be corrected by a global recall. The solution would be just a software update. 12 photos EV , Polestar 2, and, more recently, the VW ID.3.



That seems to happen because electric cars do not have alternators. The 12V battery is recharged by a DC-to-DC converter that feeds the 12V with the high-voltage battery pack. It seems no manufacturer so far got that right from the get-go.



In Porsche Taycan’s case, drivers can have their EVs switch to emergency mode “while in motion at any speed without warning.” In six of the nine cases reported to NHTSA , the car could not be turned on again.



Volkswagen was not able to solve that with an OTA (over-the-air) update. All ID.3 had to be taken to a dealership to perform the update, which took a few hours to complete. It seems that the 0783 update – also known as Me 2.0 software – solved the 12V battery issues with the electric Volkswagens.



