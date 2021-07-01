Bill Goldberg's 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 "Lawman" Has No Mufflers, Sounds Mad

Bill Goldberg may be famous for his wrestling career, but he's also a classic car enthusiast. And here's something you probably didn't know: he owns the famous 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 "Lawman" dragster. And he just got it back after a long restoration process.
Dubbed "Superboss," this quarter-mile beast has an interesting story to tell. It was built as part of the Lawman program, through which Ford wanted to bring its latest muscle cars to the men and women of the Armed Forces who were serving overseas.
Ford built six beefed-up muscle cars for this project. Five of them were Cobra Jet models, while the sixth was a Boss 429. Designed to demonstrate what customers could put together using performance equipment available from dealers, the Boss 429 left the factory as a supercharged monster with 1,000 horsepower. It was also the only Boss 429 fitted with an automatic gearbox.
All six cars toured the Pacific to be showcased at military bases in Vietnam, the Philippines, South Korea, and Japan. The Boss 429 was accidentally destroyed when a shipping container fell on it, but Ford built an identical replacement. As a result, the "Lawman" is one of two such cars ever built and the sole survivor.
When the campaign came to an end, Ford brought only two of the six Mustangs back to the States. The Boss 429 was among them. Ford sold the car to Dave McCormick, who raced it in the Detroit area in the 1970s. The muscle car changed a few owners after McCormick's death before it ended up with Al Eckstrand, the man behind the Lawman program.
Raced for a few years and put in storage, the Boss 429 was auctioned off for $132,000 in 2003. That's when Bill Goldberg took ownership of the car. Almost 20 years later and the car has been restored to its former glory. It sports a perfect "Lawman" livery, packs a massive, supercharged V8, and flaunts a white interior that looks like it just left the factory.
The best part is that it's ready to run down the quarter-mile again. And because it doesn't have any mufflers, it sounds downright insane. You can hear it roar in the video below from the nine-minute mark, but be careful with that volume knob, especially if you're using headphones. The "Lawman" may do permanent damage to your ears.
