Taycan Turbo S Drag Races McLaren Senna, Someone Gets Quarter-Mile Steamrolled

When you’re a famous and affluent automotive vlogger, one can imagine it’s easy enough to get a marvelous-looking garage. It’s the case with Shmee150, a man who's been “living the supercar dream” for a while now. Still, Tim Burton is constantly looking for the next best thing – and at the moment, that includes owning and playing with his latest acquisition, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S fully-electric performance sedan.
We’ve recently witnessed the battery-powered high-performance sedan get through a custom makeover, and now it’s time for Burton to spend some quality time with the Taycan. Given that we’re dealing with a luxurious “family car,” one could imagine this means a joy trip or a vacation to an exotic place.
That's not the case there, though, because Tim decided to bring out another one of its “Shmeemobiles” and perform a classic quarter-mile drag race. Or two, or three, actually. Because when you’re dealing with a high-performance EV and a hypercar, one skirmish is never enough.
As you can see, it’s not just any other supercar – it's the McLaren Senna. The reason he chose the Senna for this Taycan Turbo S encounter is quite simple. Aside from the giggles, which come with the territory, the two models have the same official 62 mph (100 kph) sprint time of 2.8 seconds.
From there, it’s worlds apart, though. The electric Porsche comes with all-wheel drive and massive instant torque. The Senna, on the other hand, is close to 1,000-kg (2,205-lbs) lighter and RWD. Both have the stock, road-ready, configuration and the damp tarmac standing in for an additional challenge.
Which is probably why Burton decided to run three consecutive races, with the cars also swapping places in between the legs. Interestingly, unlike other vloggers who go for the artistic license during such encounters, our Brit was quite German in terms of organizing this encounter.
That’s because he used Racelogic’s new Performance Box Touch (RLPBT) unit for the measurements, and he also divided the entire video into easy-to-understand chapters. They’re all highlighted in the description section as well, making it very easy to jump in the middle of the action if someone doesn’t have the time to go through everything.
And, without actually spoiling the quarter-mile drag race fun, we can tell you in advance the scenario basically plays out the same every time – one of the cars comes out first off the line, while the other contender quickly eats up the difference and “flies” past the finish mark with a comfortable lead.
