Taycan Turbo S Drag Races McLaren Senna, Someone Gets Quarter-Mile Steamrolled

When you’re a famous and affluent automotive vlogger, one can imagine it’s easy enough to get a marvelous-looking garage. It’s the case with Shmee150, a man who's been “living the supercar dream” for a while now. Still, Tim Burton is constantly looking for the next best thing – and at the moment, that includes owning and playing with his latest acquisition, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S fully-electric performance sedan.

48 photos