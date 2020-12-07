12,200-HP MCY 105 Is What Floating Kevlar and Carbon Fiber Look Like

Unlike other yacht designs we’ve shown you here, this one is real and can be touched. It’s been code-named MCY 105, which stands for 'Monte Carlo Yachts', the company employing the architects and engineers of this drool-over yacht.
The exterior and interior, however, come from famed specialist Nuvolari & Lenard. Since this vessel is as real as they come, it shows the effect size has on such a design. Nonetheless, the level of luxury it expresses can only be found in, well, Monte Carlo.
The outside of the ship isn’t set in a classic white hull and black glass. Instead, we see silver paneling offset with black windows that also serve to offer intimacy to the interior spaces. The first thing I'd like to point out is the beautifully designed forward-facing sun deck. Here we find room for all guests aboard the ship - that would be 6-8 maximum, depending on the model you choose.
lounging pads and beds are available, along with a set of tables for your liquor or mirror tabletop. Outside dining is also made available here complete with a bar and more couches to sit around and do nothing. There's a neat aspect of the vessel here, though. Overhead, we see the superstructure with a huge retractable glass awning that allows natural light onto the area or offers an escape from the heat.
From here, we start our journey onward to the interior of this ship. In my opinion, this is where the ship starts to really shine. Even though it only comes in at 105 ft (32 m), the efficient use of available space and well-established furnishings give the impression of a superyacht interior.
The main saloon is designed with wood floor paneling giving it a shine only rivaled by the use of semi-precious metals. But too much shine is no good so, to help balance everything out, the designers threw in some matte materials like Kashmir, and other felts.
Our journey continues into another lounging area that adheres to the same material theme and design. We find an indoor bar and dining area here, as well as access to another outside lounging and dining table. Large lateral walls use floor-to-ceiling windows to allow a huge amount of natural light inside.
Still, when I first saw the owner's loft, I kind of lost my train of thought. I was suddenly transported to a place where you could literally get a feel for what it must have been like to be a pharaoh or a king. Besides the photos, there is a also video of the yacht below so do check it out too because it’s kind of a walkthrough of the ship.
As for the propulsion of this mini monster, we find not one, not two, not three, but four motors, topping the charts with a combined power of 12,200 horsepower. This sort of power allows the MCY 105 to hit top speeds of 27 knots. That's a lot but you should also know this vessel has a 104-ton dry displacement. The low mass is made possible by the huge amount of Kevlar and carbon fiber used to build it. It pays to be rich, huh?
