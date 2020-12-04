Custom Porsche Taycan Becomes a Famous Vlogger's First Ever EV Christmas Treat

It was merely a week ago when famous vlogger Tim Burton – aka Shmee150 – was giving us the news that he finally embraced the upcoming electric revolution. Yes, he bought his first electric vehicle. Not just any EV, because we’re dealing with a Porsche Taycan Turbo S. And, because the “SH70 MEE” was actually a canceled order, Burton also decided it was the best project car for a unique build.
In case you missed the news, we’ve embedded below both “first delivery” stories from his YouTube channel – first the current one, and second being the older one where we see him take home the Taycan Turbo S in its original specification.
It wasn’t a bad one, because the canceled order was for a Volcano Grey Turbo S equipped with the Sport Design package, PDCC (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control), Olea leather, and many more premium features. Burton is no stranger to Porsches, having previously owned a 981 Cayman GT4 and 991.2 911 GT3, but his first move in the world of electric cars certainly needed to remain one to remember.
The “easier said than done” doesn’t apply when you’re a famous vlogger with car connections all over the place, so the companies he asked help from needed just a few days to completely transform the inconspicuous Porsche into something that’s ready to be featured in any Christmas almanac.
Being the socialite that he is, Shmee went for a Midnight Green wrap that’s contrasted with Aurum Gold wheels for the needed dose of bling. By the way, it’s funny to see his adaptation to the electric way of live, considering that he went to collect his new set of alloys in a gas-guzzling Mercedes-AMG G 63...
By the way, the Christmas decorations he receives from the wrapping team are not for the road – unlike the neat detailing in Aurum Gold seen on the badges and the carbon fiber spoilers both front and back. All in all, a pretty clean design – and one that’s just flashy enough to attract attention without being way too ostentatious.
It wasn’t a bad one, because the canceled order was for a Volcano Grey Turbo S equipped with the Sport Design package, PDCC (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control), Olea leather, and many more premium features. Burton is no stranger to Porsches, having previously owned a 981 Cayman GT4 and 991.2 911 GT3, but his first move in the world of electric cars certainly needed to remain one to remember.
The “easier said than done” doesn’t apply when you’re a famous vlogger with car connections all over the place, so the companies he asked help from needed just a few days to completely transform the inconspicuous Porsche into something that’s ready to be featured in any Christmas almanac.
Being the socialite that he is, Shmee went for a Midnight Green wrap that’s contrasted with Aurum Gold wheels for the needed dose of bling. By the way, it’s funny to see his adaptation to the electric way of live, considering that he went to collect his new set of alloys in a gas-guzzling Mercedes-AMG G 63...
By the way, the Christmas decorations he receives from the wrapping team are not for the road – unlike the neat detailing in Aurum Gold seen on the badges and the carbon fiber spoilers both front and back. All in all, a pretty clean design – and one that’s just flashy enough to attract attention without being way too ostentatious.