Your Previous-Gen Porsche Boxster, Cayman Are Being Recalled in the U.S.

Are you the owner of a previous-generation Porsche Boxster or Cayman that you proudly call your weekend car? Well, some of that excitement might fade away, as these models have been included in a safety recall conducted in the United States.
The population includes 4,934 units, with a 100% estimated defect rate, comprising of the 2013-2015 Boxster, 2013-2014 Boxster S, 2015 Boxster GTS, 2014-2015 Cayman and Cayman S, and 2015 Cayman GTS. Depending on the model, they were made between September 2012 to July 2014.
According to a bulletin released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), they might have been equipped with a rear-axle carrier side section, described as representing the connection to the chassis components, that’s out-of-specification.
Made by Brabant Alucast Services of Germany, the parts installed do not meet the required specification due to a manufacturing defect, and might fail altogether, increasing the risk of a crash due to a potential loss of vehicle control. Drivers could hear a rattling noise coming from the rear of the car, but a warning prior to failure is not ensured.
Porsche first became aware of this problem back in March 2020. Subsequently, they conducted further analysis trying to determine the cause, and on August 25, they decided to conduct a voluntary safety recall “out of an abundance of caution.”
Even though it would probably take a while, the fix is relatively simple. The company’s authorized technicians will inspect all cars and replace the affected rear-axle carrier side sections with new ones, produced to the original specification, where required.
Dealers will be notified of the recall on September 15, and owners are expected to hear from the automaker on or before November 1. The Porsche number for the safety campaign is AMB7, and those who want to get in touch with them at 1-800-767-7243 will have to use it.
