Porsche Recalls 2021 Taycan, Panamera Over Improperly Forged Lower Trailing Arms

As far as safety recalls are concerned, 2021 definitely isn’t the best year for Porsche in the United States. Loose suspension components, missing heating elements, 12V battery charge loss, and cracks in the bore of the EA825 twin-turbo V8 come to mind, but the list of woes doesn’t end here. 12 photos



Trailing arms connect the wheel carriers to the front-axle carrier, serving as a guide to the bottom side of the front axle. If this piece of suspension technology fractures, loud grinding and rattling noises may occur, the steering wheel may be misaligned up to 45 degrees even during light braking, and the loss of steering control may lead to a nasty accident.



Porsche was informed about three vehicles with broken trailing arms at different mileages in March 2021. A fourth incident came to light when the Stuttgart-based automaker was investigating the issue with the supplier, and obviously enough, Porsche couldn’t risk a very expensive lawsuit by ignoring this condition. Happily for all parties involved in this very expensive blunder, none of the four incidents led to accidents or injuries.



The subassembly in question will be replaced with new trailing arms produced to the intended specification at no cost to the customer. As for the recalled vehicles, the sporty sedans were made between February 2nd to April 28th. On this particular occasion, Porsche is recalling 565 units of the all-electric Taycan and combustion-engined Panamera over a production issue attributed to the supplier. THK Rhythm Automotive GmbH of Dusseldorf hasn’t forged the lower trailing arms to specification, which is a huge mistake in the world of high-performance vehicles. Why, I hear you ask?Trailing arms connect the wheel carriers to the front-axle carrier, serving as a guide to the bottom side of the front axle. If this piece of suspension technology fractures, loud grinding and rattling noises may occur, the steering wheel may be misaligned up to 45 degrees even during light braking, and the loss of steering control may lead to a nasty accident.Porsche was informed about three vehicles with broken trailing arms at different mileages in March 2021. A fourth incident came to light when the Stuttgart-based automaker was investigating the issue with the supplier, and obviously enough, Porsche couldn’t risk a very expensive lawsuit by ignoring this condition. Happily for all parties involved in this very expensive blunder, none of the four incidents led to accidents or injuries.U.S.-based dealerships and owners will be notified of the safety recall on July 16th at the latest, and better late than never, Porsche has forced the supplier to implement a 100-percent check of every trailing arm produced.The subassembly in question will be replaced with new trailing arms produced to the intended specification at no cost to the customer. As for the recalled vehicles, the sporty sedans were made between February 2nd to April 28th.

Download attachment: 2021 Porsche Lower Trailing Arms Recall (PDF)