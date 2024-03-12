Porsche Taycan Turbo GT vs Tesla Model S Plaid: The Embarrassment of a Great Brand

Years ago, even considering that Porsche might compete with Tesla was a blasphemy. Today, the German brand is proud to have a model that beat the Model S Plaid on a racetrack. The fact that the Taycan Turbo GT costs more than twice as much and has to resort to unfair tricks to make it possible is not even discussed. Here's why Porsche's efforts are not a victory but an embarrassment for the great brand it was.

10 photos Photo: Tesla, Porsche