Porsche Taycan To Cost More Than Cayenne, Less Than Panamera

Over in the United States, the cheapest versions of the Cayenne and Panamera are $65,700 and $85,000 excluding destination charge. According to model line director Robert Meier, somewhere between those two is where the Taycan will start. And you know what that means, don’t you? 44 photos



On the other hand, chief financial officer Lutz Meschke is looking at the upper end of the spectrum. Speaking to Automotive News Europe, the Porsche official “wants to offer higher-performance versions that could be priced as much as 200,000 euros, such as the Taycan Turbo S.” If you were wondering, we also believe that Turbo S sounds rubbish considering that the Mission E-inspired Taycan is an electric sedan.



The most performance-focused model features two permanently excited synchronous electric motors supplied by Magneti Marelli, which promise more than 600 horsepower. Make that 3.5 seconds from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph), and the aim “to be the fastest series production electric car around Germany's Nordschleife racetrack, with a lap time of less than 8 minutes.”



Manufactured by Stuttgart-based Draexlmaier Group, the 800-volt battery with LG Chem cells has enough juice for more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) on the New European Driving Cycle. Using a 350-kW charging station, the Taycan adds 100 kilometers of range in “about 4 minutes” according to Porsche.



The go-to performance electric vehicle in this day and age is the Tesla Model S, and even in 75D configuration, it can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds. Deal or not, $77,000 for a full-size luxury sedan with all-wheel drive and that kind of performance is nothing short of impressive compared to electric vehicles from five years ago.

Automotive News Europe that a third shift could be added if demand exceeds this projection. The thing is, can the suppliers also keep up with Porsche if production were to ramp up?