Porsche Takes Over Iconic Sydney Airport Runway to Play With the 911 Turbo S

With Europe taken over by the teasing fever of the Porsche 911 GT3, the German company’s Australian arm decided to organize an unprecedented event in a most unexpected location. Because they are who they are, Porsche managed to convince the Sydney International Airport to shut down its iconic Runway 16L/34R long enough for the 911 Turbo S to demonstrate its straight-line acceleration skills.
Its overall design might exude less aggressivity when compared to the track-focused GT3 and GT2 models (especially in RS configuration), but the 911 Turbo series still makes a big case for itself when it comes to acceleration times.
Not all, but a substantial chunk of the sprint credentials is owed to the company’s newly developed 3.8-liter boxer engine hanging under the retractable spoiler in the back. Packing 650 ponies and a specific PDK setup, the 911 Turbo S is always capable of jumping to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.7 seconds.
And, if the right situation presents itself, it will happily travel at up to 206 mph (330 kph). All conditions – and then some – were probably met with ease on the 2.2 km-long (1.367-mile) tarmac runway of the famous Sidney Airport, which at one end overlooks the city’s Botany Bay.
After all, if our ears are not mistaken, the voiceover in the video Porsche made to celebrate the “unprecedented” Launch Control drive event says the Turbo S achieved 1.3Gs and 300 kph (almost 187 mph).
The automaker spared no expense, bringing in a professional cinematographer crew for some beautiful 8k shots and enlisting aerial help in the form of a video helicopter equipped with a GSS (gyro-stabilized system) unit.
Needless to say, the choreography is of utmost importance, with the carmaker explaining that for “many shots the helicopter was travelling at over 150 kph (93 mph) in the air while the 911 Turbo S was doing 250+ kph (155+ mph) on the runway.”
