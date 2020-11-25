550 Maranello and 911 Turbo S Make a Tasty Pair for Driving to Miami Beach

Although it’s definitely uncommon to pair a latest-generation rear-engined Porsche 911 Turbo S with an older front-engined grand tourer like the Ferrari 550 Maranello, after checking up the Vossen-wheeled ensemble, we see it as a match made in automotive heaven. Just check out the spotless detailing job, those black alloys, and the shots around Miami’s downtown, and dare say we’re wrong!
We’ve grown used to seeing unexpected duels at the racetrack or the drag strip, but rim specialist Vossen Wheels decided we needed a casual break from the usual scenario. It’s a nice and tasty visual respite, one that reminds us that we’re just about to huddle up into our homes in a bid to escape the chilly winter season at the doorstep.
Of course, some U.S. states are luckier than others, with Florida – which is the place of the Ferrari and Porsche action in the video below – still enjoying sunny days. And a ride around Miami’s downtown would be especially tempting if these two astonishing vehicles were our rides. Sure, we can dream on, because Vossen has already wrapped up the video shoot and sent them on their merry way, probably to the beach.
Now, we’re left admiring both the video and the gallery depicting a Porsche 911 Turbo S that’s blue as the summer sky casually cruising alongside a bright yellow Ferrari 550 Maranello. Naturally, the two vehicles are the (marketing) canvas for Vossen to direct our attention to their chosen set of black alloys.
As modern as can be, the 911 rides on the RS74 wheel model developed by Vossen in cooperation with Champion Motorsport, flaunting the 21-inch alloys just like any other new kid on the block. With age comes wisdom, the Italian thoroughbred seems to reply, as the 550 rides on the classic-looking ERA-2 model from the forged ERA series.
Frankly, both could have packed just about any wheel model from Vossen, as long as it was just as black as the ones you see in the photos and video. The contrast with the pristine paintworks is exactly what we needed to make it through another 48 hours of life in order to catch the next wave (be it audio or made out of H2O) during the upcoming weekend.
