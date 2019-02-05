Porsche Readies Taycan Arrival with Expansion of Charging Service

The launch of the Porsche’s first electric vehicle later this year, the Taycan, is carefully being prepared by the German carmaker. And that includes an organized rollout of its charging service.
Less than a year ago, Porsche launched its own Charging Service in seven European countries. Now, the company announced its availability of the service in an additional five countries, meaning the network of charging points available through the service has grown to comprise in excess of 49,000 locations.
The Porsche service works not unlike the one envisioned by Audi and whose prices were announced on Monday. Being a Porsche customer gives one the possibility of charging the Taycan or another of Porsche’s hybrids from a number of stations belonging to a wide range of operators, without the need to register with each of them.
To be able to benefit from the service, customers will, of course, have to pay a monthly fee. In Germany, that amounts to 2.5 EUR per month, on top of which the costs for actual charging – depending of the provider - is added.
Access to the service is allowed via the Porsche app, that also doubles as a locator of suitable charging stations, complete with info on the price for vehicle charging, in real time.
Having customers that pay at times well over 100,000 EUR for a car get their hands in their pockets for a trivial 2.5 EUR per month for this service might seem strange. Audi, a far less luxury brand, announced that the prices for its subscription start at 4.5 EUR per month, not including the price for charging.
European Porsche customers are also at a disadvantage when compared to the ones in the U.S. There, Porsche will be offering Taycan buyers three years of free charging, courtesy of Electrify America.
The Porsche Taycan will be fitted with a battery capable of over 500 km (311 miles) of range. The battery can fast charge to a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles) in just fifteen minutes.
The car will use two permanently synchronous motors (PSM) to drive its wheels – one for each of the axles - similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car and capable of developing 600 horsepower.
The Porsche service works not unlike the one envisioned by Audi and whose prices were announced on Monday. Being a Porsche customer gives one the possibility of charging the Taycan or another of Porsche’s hybrids from a number of stations belonging to a wide range of operators, without the need to register with each of them.
To be able to benefit from the service, customers will, of course, have to pay a monthly fee. In Germany, that amounts to 2.5 EUR per month, on top of which the costs for actual charging – depending of the provider - is added.
Access to the service is allowed via the Porsche app, that also doubles as a locator of suitable charging stations, complete with info on the price for vehicle charging, in real time.
Having customers that pay at times well over 100,000 EUR for a car get their hands in their pockets for a trivial 2.5 EUR per month for this service might seem strange. Audi, a far less luxury brand, announced that the prices for its subscription start at 4.5 EUR per month, not including the price for charging.
European Porsche customers are also at a disadvantage when compared to the ones in the U.S. There, Porsche will be offering Taycan buyers three years of free charging, courtesy of Electrify America.
The Porsche Taycan will be fitted with a battery capable of over 500 km (311 miles) of range. The battery can fast charge to a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles) in just fifteen minutes.
The car will use two permanently synchronous motors (PSM) to drive its wheels – one for each of the axles - similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car and capable of developing 600 horsepower.