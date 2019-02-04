Audi e-tron Charging Subscriptions Start from 4.95 EUR Per Month

Last year, the automotive world got swamped with plans to make electric cars as common as ICE ones. A lot of talk and little action, some thought. But as soon as we stepped into 2019, companies have already begun making good on their promises, from new electric car launches to revolutionary charging solutions.

To sign the contract with Audi, EV owners need to register once on the One of the biggest problems for EV owners around the world is the great variety of charging providers and the need to either sign contracts with each of them or carefully check the tariffs before plugging in the car. This variety makes charging a tricky business, especially when traveling abroad.In Europe, this problem is about to be fixed, at least for Audi electric car owners. There, the German carmaker announced it has begun rolling out the e-tron Charging Service it has promised since last year and that will bring most charging providers and stations available across Europe under one roof.By signing a single contract and paying a single monthly fee, Audi electric car owners will gain access to 80 percent of all public charging stations in Europe, meaning around 72,000 charging points owned by 220 providers.Audi offers two types of tariffs for those willing to sign the contract, one aimed at urban commutes and the other at long-distance travelers. The former is called City and costs 4.95 EUR per month, while the latter, called Transit, is valued at 17.95 EUR per month.The City tariff will require an additional payment of 7.95 EUR for AC charging (up to 22 kW) and 9.95 EUR for DC charging (up to 50 kW), “regardless of the charging duration and how much energy is drawn.” The same applies when going for the Transit, but those opting for this subscription get special prices at Ionity stations.Audi says it will begin rolling out the service in ten markets starting this week, with an additional six to follow in the first quarter and Eastern Europe by the end of the year.To sign the contract with Audi, EV owners need to register once on the myAudi portal and conclude an individual charging contract.