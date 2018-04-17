Electric smart EQ Models to Use Digital Certificate Charging Solution

As soon as charging stations have begun becoming a necessity, so did the need of electricity and charging stations suppliers to find ways of charging the right people the right amount of money. That need was cared for with the development and use of either a charging card or various mobile apps.

3 photos



By using digital certificates, Daimler and emobility specialist Hubject hope to give the world exactly that: an easier and faster way of getting recognized and authorized by the charging station.



The two are currently working on a technology they call Plug&Charge, which would allow access to charging without having to access or use any other media or device.



Daimler says Plug&Charge is based on secure exchange of information between the vehicle and the charging infrastructure. An an authorization from the driver is also sent between the two pieces of hardware, to identify the owner and open the charging station.



The system has already underwent pilot phase testing, using Daimler's



The pilot program showed, says Daimler, that the system is ready for series application for the automated authorization and payment of charging an electric vehicle.



“Together with Daimler, we are drawing closer to our vision: simple charging and payment for electric vehicles for everybody. Everywhere,” said Christian Hahn, Hubject’s CEO.



"Charging with Plug&Charge via ISO 15118 is our next step on the way towards a fully automated, customer-friendly charging experience.”



Daimler says the new protocol is open to all market players worldwide across all industries. But what if neither the card nor the app on the smartphone were needed? What if the charging station itself simply knew who is the owner of the car approaching it?By using digital certificates, Daimler and emobility specialist Hubject hope to give the world exactly that: an easier and faster way of getting recognized and authorized by the charging station.The two are currently working on a technology they call Plug&Charge, which would allow access to charging without having to access or use any other media or device.Daimler says Plug&Charge is based on secure exchange of information between the vehicle and the charging infrastructure. An an authorization from the driver is also sent between the two pieces of hardware, to identify the owner and open the charging station.The system has already underwent pilot phase testing, using Daimler's smart EQ vehicles. Since the manufacturer of the car is also responsible with this new charging system, smart vehicles are currently the first series production models that supports Plug&Charge.The pilot program showed, says Daimler, that the system is ready for series application for the automated authorization and payment of charging an electric vehicle.“Together with Daimler, we are drawing closer to our vision: simple charging and payment for electric vehicles for everybody. Everywhere,” said Christian Hahn, Hubject’s CEO."Charging with Plug&Charge via ISO 15118 is our next step on the way towards a fully automated, customer-friendly charging experience.”Daimler says the new protocol is open to all market players worldwide across all industries.