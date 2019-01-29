American Porsche Taycan to Sell with Three Years of Free Charging

With the start of production for the Taycan scheduled for later this years, Porsche is getting ready to enter a segment of the market it is not very familiar with. Even so, the Taycan as shown so far is shaping up to become one of the most desired electric sports cars on the market.
Add to that additional perks that come with owning a Taycan, and the Germans are very likely to be off to a flying start.
This week, as an extra nudge in the right direction for American buyers still making up their minds about what electric sports car to buy, Porsche announced that all buyers of its Taycan will get three years of free charging, courtesy of Electrify America.
The perk, made possible thanks to the fact that Electrify America is a spinoff company of Porsche’s owner, Volkswagen, consists of “unlimited 30-minute charging at Electrify America locations.” That's more than enough time, considering the fact that when using a fast charging 350 kilowatts station the Taycan gains 60 miles of range in just four minutes.
The Porsche Taycan will be launched on the market with a battery pack capable of giving it a range of over 500 km (311 miles). The battery can fast charge to a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles) in just fifteen minutes.
The car will use two permanently synchronous motors (PSM) to drive its wheels – one for each of the axles - similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car and capable of developing 600 horsepower.
Presently, the Electrify America network comprises 300 highway charging stations in 42 states and 180 stations in 17 metro areas. In addition, every Porsche dealer in the U.S. will be equipped with such stations and Electrify America will also sell home charging technology, making the experience of owning a Taycan a relatively carefree one.
This week, as an extra nudge in the right direction for American buyers still making up their minds about what electric sports car to buy, Porsche announced that all buyers of its Taycan will get three years of free charging, courtesy of Electrify America.
The perk, made possible thanks to the fact that Electrify America is a spinoff company of Porsche’s owner, Volkswagen, consists of “unlimited 30-minute charging at Electrify America locations.” That's more than enough time, considering the fact that when using a fast charging 350 kilowatts station the Taycan gains 60 miles of range in just four minutes.
The Porsche Taycan will be launched on the market with a battery pack capable of giving it a range of over 500 km (311 miles). The battery can fast charge to a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles) in just fifteen minutes.
The car will use two permanently synchronous motors (PSM) to drive its wheels – one for each of the axles - similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car and capable of developing 600 horsepower.
Presently, the Electrify America network comprises 300 highway charging stations in 42 states and 180 stations in 17 metro areas. In addition, every Porsche dealer in the U.S. will be equipped with such stations and Electrify America will also sell home charging technology, making the experience of owning a Taycan a relatively carefree one.