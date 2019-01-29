autoevolution

American Porsche Taycan to Sell with Three Years of Free Charging

29 Jan 2019, 8:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
With the start of production for the Taycan scheduled for later this years, Porsche is getting ready to enter a segment of the market it is not very familiar with. Even so, the Taycan as shown so far is shaping up to become one of the most desired electric sports cars on the market.
49 photos
Porsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior Spied2019 Porsche Taycan2019 Porsche Taycan2019 Porsche TaycanPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E Concept
Add to that additional perks that come with owning a Taycan, and the Germans are very likely to be off to a flying start.

This week, as an extra nudge in the right direction for American buyers still making up their minds about what electric sports car to buy, Porsche announced that all buyers of its Taycan will get three years of free charging, courtesy of Electrify America.

The perk, made possible thanks to the fact that Electrify America is a spinoff company of Porsche’s owner, Volkswagen, consists of “unlimited 30-minute charging at Electrify America locations.” That's more than enough time, considering the fact that when using a fast charging 350 kilowatts station the Taycan gains 60 miles of range in just four minutes.

The Porsche Taycan will be launched on the market with a battery pack capable of giving it a range of over 500 km (311 miles). The battery can fast charge to a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles) in just fifteen minutes.

The car will use two permanently synchronous motors (PSM) to drive its wheels – one for each of the axles - similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car and capable of developing 600 horsepower.

Presently, the Electrify America network comprises 300 highway charging stations in 42 states and 180 stations in 17 metro areas. In addition, every Porsche dealer in the U.S. will be equipped with such stations and Electrify America will also sell home charging technology, making the experience of owning a Taycan a relatively carefree one.
porsche taycan Porsche electrify america charging Electric Car electric sports car
press release
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 