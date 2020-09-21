Porsche "Baby Taycan" Shows Futuristic Design

For one, the German automaker has been looking to give the Panamera a little brother (think: Cayenne and Macan), but the plans, which were created last decade, seem to have been put on an indefinite hold. And now that the electric revolution has begun, it would only make sense for these plans to resurface with such a twist.
However, while the rumored Porsche Pajun, the model mentioned above, was supposed to be slightly smaller than the Panamera, the electric effort portrayed in this rendering appears to be more compact.
Digital label Gwi Design has come up with a hatchback that aims to capture the Porsche spirit while delivering green mobility in a package that can also be used inside the city.
However, while the Porsche styling DNA is strong when it comes to the front end of the virtual model, the unconventional, yet dynamic profile doesn't seem all that familiar.
As for the posterior, we can almost see a Targa bar and rear window over there, along with the side-to-side LED strip that now defines Porsche showroom models. Even so, the rest of the back end appears to follow a similar path to the sides of the vehicle.
The said label has even come up with a concept for the structure of the vehicle, with this dropping a few hints on the cabin layout, four-seater setup and all. So, make sure to check it all out in the Instagram posts below.
This is my personal Porshe project •̀ᴗ•̀ It started with the persona of a young father. Through UX design, I could design my girl with may great Idea. It was great fun to design my project. Hope you enjoy my delight work ——————————————— Check my profile to see this project #porsche #cardesign #familyporsche #automotivedesign #photoshopart #industrialdesign #hatchback #porschehatchback #interiordesign #exteriordesign #tobedesigner #자동차디자인 #carrendering #자동차그림 #porshedesign #porschesketch #carsketch
2035 Family Porsche hatchback interior design ---------------------------- #porsche #cardesign #familyporsche #automotivedesign #photoshopart #industrialdesign #hatchback #porschehatchback #interiordesign #exteriordesign #tobedesigner #자동차디자인 #자동차스케치 #carrendering #자동차그림 #porshedesign #porschesketch #carsketch