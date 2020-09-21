autoevolution
Porsche "Baby Taycan" Shows Futuristic Design

Now that the Porsche Taycan is here and we're waiting for its wagon version to join it, we can look into the electric future of the brand. And, on this occasion, our journey revolves around an independent rendering portraying a machine that can be labeled as a baby Taycan.
By now, we know that the Taycan, which is based on the J1 Performance Platform that also sits under the Audi E-Tron GT Concept, should be followed by a Macan-sized crossover using the upcoming PPE (Premium Platform Electric) that Porsche is currently developing with Audi (this has already been confirmed), while battery-powered sportscars similar to the 718 family are also expected. But what about other electric Porsches?

For one, the German automaker has been looking to give the Panamera a little brother (think: Cayenne and Macan), but the plans, which were created last decade, seem to have been put on an indefinite hold. And now that the electric revolution has begun, it would only make sense for these plans to resurface with such a twist.

However, while the rumored Porsche Pajun, the model mentioned above, was supposed to be slightly smaller than the Panamera, the electric effort portrayed in this rendering appears to be more compact.

Digital label Gwi Design has come up with a hatchback that aims to capture the Porsche spirit while delivering green mobility in a package that can also be used inside the city.

However, while the Porsche styling DNA is strong when it comes to the front end of the virtual model, the unconventional, yet dynamic profile doesn't seem all that familiar.

As for the posterior, we can almost see a Targa bar and rear window over there, along with the side-to-side LED strip that now defines Porsche showroom models. Even so, the rest of the back end appears to follow a similar path to the sides of the vehicle.

The said label has even come up with a concept for the structure of the vehicle, with this dropping a few hints on the cabin layout, four-seater setup and all. So, make sure to check it all out in the Instagram posts below.




