Porsche "Baby Taycan" Shows Futuristic Design

This is my personal Porshe project •̀ᴗ•̀ It started with the persona of a young father. Through UX design, I could design my girl with may great Idea. It was great fun to design my project. Hope you enjoy my delight work ——————————————— Check my profile to see this project #porsche #cardesign #familyporsche #automotivedesign #photoshopart #industrialdesign #hatchback #porschehatchback #interiordesign #exteriordesign #tobedesigner #자동차디자인 #carrendering #자동차그림 #porshedesign #porschesketch #carsketch

A post shared by 장현귀👂 Gwi Design (@gwi_design) on Jul 5, 2020 at 2:38am PDT