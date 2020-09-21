Sunroof 1962 Porsche 356B Carrera 2 Is a Rare Coupe Gem

If you look hard enough on the gazillion website in the business of selling used cars, it’s more than certain you’ll eventually stumble across your dream vehicle. In fact, you’ll stumble upon so many of them you’re looking at some hard choices.
Because this is Porsche Month here at autoevolution, we too uncovered quite a number of highly collectible or unique cars wearing the German carmaker's badge. And there are so many of them, in fact, that we might need a lot more than a month to talk about them all.
Without a doubt, at least from where we’re standing, the 356B we have here is one of the most interesting. That’s because not only is it rare, but also in such a good condition that it could easily be used as a show car at various concours events.
We’re talking about a 356B of the Carrera 2 variety. That makes it rare, as a little under 1,000 of them were made back then, 300 or so in coupe body style like this one here. What makes it extremely rare though is the fact that it sports a sunroof, and these things were almost impossible to find back then – we’re told this is one of just 27 to have left the factory doors with this option.
The car was originally sold in Germany, but was imported to the U.S. in the late 1960s. At about the same time it had its gearbox replaced by a new one, and the engine was swapped too with a 2.0-liter Type 587/1, but both pieces of hardware are of Porsche origin, having been supplied by the factory.
The 356B underwent a major restoration process between 2008 and 2013, but retained the original ruby red paint over the black leatherette interior.
We’re not told how much the 1962 Porsche 356B Carrera 2 with a sunroof is going for, but given its rarity, expect it to be a real drain on your bank account.
