Porsche Confirms Taycan Cross Turismo, Macan EV Once Again

In a press release about the fiscal year 2019, Porsche let it slip two things about the automaker’s electric onslaught. Previewed by a one-off concept, the Taycan Cross Turismo will join the Taycan as the second derivative of the family and Porsche’s second all-electric model. After that, it’s the turn of the Macan to go BEV.
By 2024, the Stuttgart-based company has pledged “around 10 million euros in the hybridization, electrification, and digitalization of its cars.” The proper word would be “vehicles” considering the body style of the Macan and the Subaru Outback-esque traits of the Taycan Cross Turismo. All told, Porsche expects half of the automaker’s worldwide sales to be PHEV or EV by the middle of the decade.
The reason the Taycan Cross Turismo has priority over the Macan is simple. The hype surrounding the sedan is stronger than ever before despite Tesla’s superior BEV technology. In all likelihood, the smaller brother of the Panamera Sport Turismo will be revealed in series-production form by the end of 2020. This would mean the 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S will arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year.
As for the Macan EV, there are quite a few things we don’t know about it. Confirmed information includes the Premium Platform Electric vehicle architecture that Porsche co-develops with Audi as the successor of the J1 utilized by the Taycan. The PPE fits rear- and all-wheel-drive setups, and last time we’ve heard anything about it, the Premium Platform Electric is supposed to roll out sometime in 2021.
To be manufactured in Leipzig, the Macan EV is also good for 800-volt fast charging. Because it’s running at 800 volts instead of 400, Porsche has trimmed 66 pounds from the electrical harness of the Taycan thanks to slimmer wiring. The reduction in heat is another important aspect of this electrical architecture, enabling more consistent acceleration performance than a 400-volt electric vehicle.
Expected to enter production by the end of 2022, the Macan EV in Turbo S flavor is rumored to crank out 700 horsepower. Word has it that internal combustion options will be dropped in 2024, leaving the EV to soldier on alone.
