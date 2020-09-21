Yoonit Is a German Modular Cargo Bike Made to Carry Even Your Kids

1970 Porsche 911T With 2.2-Liter Engine Features Bilstein Sports Suspension

When the Neunelfer was relatively new, Porsche launched the 912 as a replacement for the 356 . That didn’t work out, which is why the 911T was launched in ’67. 25 photos



Originally delivered in Italy, the 911T features a Bienert six-cylinder boxer with 2.2 liters of displacement, good ol’ carburetors, and approximately 300 PS for a top speed of 275 kph. That’s 170 mph over in the U.S. and United Kingdom, which would be terrifying if the car didn’t feature chassis and handling upgrades as well.



The RSR transmission is said to be strengthened and features different gearing, the cooled limited-slip differential is augmented by Bilstein sports suspension at all corners, and the seats feature much more bolstering than the original units from Porsche. Classic Pepita upholstery and a Blaupunkt radio are also worthy of mentioning.



As far as the 911 Classic is concerned, the T launched with 110 PS from the Type 901/03 engine and leveled up to mechanical fuel injection in 1972. In the United States and a few Asian markets, it topped 140 PS with the Type 911/51 engine.



Given this information, it’s not hard to understand why this “individual conversion” as described by



Thiesen Automobile is so desirable. A simple glance at the undercarriage brings the point home, and the panels under the trunk's carpet are also surprisingly clean for a vehicle that rolled off the line half a century ago.

Porsche revived the T designation for the 991 series, and just like the original, the newcomer is designed for driving pleasure above all else. At 1,425 kilograms, it's also 20 kilos lighter than the previous generation of the 911 in Carrera specification.

