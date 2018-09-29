autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 Turbo S Doing Launch Control In the Dust Leads to Storm

29 Sep 2018, 14:09 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Perhaps the most famous aspect of the Porsche 911 Turbo S is its Launch Control feature. Not only is the supercar lightning-quick, but the Zuffenhausen engineers also made sure it can complete dozens of LCs back to back without any problem.
4 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo S Doing Launch Control In a DuststormPorsche 911 Turbo S Doing Launch Control In a DuststormPorsche 911 Turbo S Doing Launch Control In a Duststorm
No, really, the Neunelfer takes off like a bat out of hell. For instance, in a 0-50 mph test conducted by Motor Trend, the Turbo S one-upped its big brother, the 918 Spyder.

Of course, all that happens on dry asphalt, but what if you leave the road behind? Well, the practical nature of the Turbo S, respectable ground clearance (for a supercar) included, do allow it to go softroading. but we're talking about LC here.

Well, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can check out a 991.2 Turbo S leaping on dust. To be more precise, the supercar was found on the surface of a dry lake - this is Jean Lake in Nevada.What about the element linking the steering wheel to the pedals?
Now, you might also want to know who was behind the wheel at the time of the stunt. And that's because we're talking about pro driver BJ Baldwin. You know, the aficionado who's a seven-time desert racing champion and a two-time Baja 1,000 champion.

So perhaps he mistook the Neunelfer for his truck. Speaking of which, the various social media details talk about the car crashing soon after this video was made, but this is another story for another time.

Returning to the 580 hp adventure we have here, the slow-motion nature of the video allows you to easily notice the aggressive rear bias of the AWD system, among others.

Oh, and in case you're wondering about the ruber whitstanding that abuse, you should know the German missile came with Toyo R888R tires at the time.


 

Headed into the weekend like... As requested, launch control. On a different surface though. You like? Who wants to see some four wheel drifting? These @toyotires #r888r are super durable as you can see. #allwheeldrive #TurboS #Porsche #offroad #prerunner #Need #Carwash

A post shared by BJ Baldwin (@bjbaldwin) on Sep 14, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

porsche 911 turbo s Porsche Porsche 911 Launch Control
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Detroit: Become Weapon Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 