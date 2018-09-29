Porsche 911 Turbo S Doing Launch Control In the Dust Leads to Storm

Perhaps the most famous aspect of the Porsche 911 Turbo S is its Launch Control feature. Not only is the supercar lightning-quick, but the Zuffenhausen engineers also made sure it can complete dozens of LCs back to back without any problem.
No, really, the Neunelfer takes off like a bat out of hell. For instance, in a 0-50 mph test conducted by Motor Trend, the Turbo S one-upped its big brother, the 918 Spyder.
Of course, all that happens on dry asphalt, but what if you leave the road behind? Well, the practical nature of the Turbo S, respectable ground clearance (for a supercar) included, do allow it to go softroading. but we're talking about LC here.
Well, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can check out a 991.2 Turbo S leaping on dust. To be more precise, the supercar was found on the surface of a dry lake - this is Jean Lake in Nevada.What about the element linking the steering wheel to the pedals?
Now, you might also want to know who was behind the wheel at the time of the stunt. And that's because we're talking about pro driver BJ Baldwin. You know, the aficionado who's a seven-time desert racing champion and a two-time Baja 1,000 champion.
So perhaps he mistook the Neunelfer for his truck. Speaking of which, the various social media details talk about the car crashing soon after this video was made, but this is another story for another time.
Returning to the 580 hp adventure we have here, the slow-motion nature of the video allows you to easily notice the aggressive rear bias of the AWD system, among others.
Oh, and in case you're wondering about the ruber whitstanding that abuse, you should know the German missile came with Toyo R888R tires at the time.
Headed into the weekend like... As requested, launch control. On a different surface though. You like? Who wants to see some four wheel drifting? These @toyotires #r888r are super durable as you can see. #allwheeldrive #TurboS #Porsche #offroad #prerunner #Need #Carwash