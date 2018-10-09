autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Porsche 911 Turbo Crashes while Leaving Car Meet, Driver Acts The Fool

9 Oct 2018, 9:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
If anybody ever comes up with a safety guide for attending car meets, special attention needs to be paid to the part that involves the participants leaving the event. And the freshest example of this comes from The Netherlands, with the adventure involving a Porsche 911 Turbo.
5 photos
Porsche 911 Turbo Crashes while Leaving a Car MeetPorsche 911 Turbo Crashes while Leaving a Car MeetPorsche 911 Turbo Crashes while Leaving a Car MeetPorsche 911 Turbo Crashes while Leaving a Car Meet
First of all, allow us to mention that there was no crowd-eating involved, while the one behind the wheel didn't seem to be preparing a drift.

Then again, there's no need to comment on elaborate hooning maneuvers of rear tire pressure differences - the one behind the wheel simply carried too much speed into an uber-tight corner.

As such, the 911 Turbo, which is a member of the 997.1 generation, went wide and kissed the curb on the outside of the bend. And if you check out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the unfortunate moment, you'll notice the driver's late braking reaction.

You can also see how the Neunelfer starts gripping harder as the weight of the car shifts towards the front, but, given the hefty entry speed, the impact couldn't be avoided.

The supercar bounces off the curb, with the driver continuing on his path as if nothing had happened. Nevertheless, we have to note that such impacts might lead to something more serious than wheel/tire damage. In fact, it wouldn't come as a surprise if, for instance, the steering is affected by the ka-bang.

Note that the video shows another go-fast machine tackling the same bend before the Porscha. We're referring to an Audi RS3. And while the hot hatch isn't exactly a stranger to understeer, despite its all-wheel-drive nature, the moderate pace means this is nowhere near a dangerous situation.

Who knows? Perhaps the Porsche 911 Turbo driver didn't want to show off or lack skill, but was distracted instead.

Porsche 911 Turbo Porsche 911 crash accident fail
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE MacanPORSCHE Macan Large SUVPORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactAll PORSCHE models  
 
 