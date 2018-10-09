Porsche 911 Turbo Crashes while Leaving Car Meet, Driver Acts The Fool

If anybody ever comes up with a safety guide for attending car meets, special attention needs to be paid to the part that involves the participants leaving the event. And the freshest example of this comes from The Netherlands, with the adventure involving a Porsche 911 Turbo.

5 photos



Then again, there's no need to comment on elaborate hooning maneuvers of rear tire pressure differences - the one behind the wheel simply carried too much speed into an uber-tight corner.



As such, the



You can also see how the Neunelfer starts gripping harder as the weight of the car shifts towards the front, but, given the hefty entry speed, the impact couldn't be avoided.



The supercar bounces off the curb, with the driver continuing on his path as if nothing had happened. Nevertheless, we have to note that such impacts might lead to something more serious than wheel/tire damage. In fact, it wouldn't come as a surprise if, for instance, the steering is affected by the ka-bang.



Note that the video shows another go-fast machine tackling the same bend before the Porscha. We're referring to an Audi RS3. And while the hot hatch isn't exactly a stranger to understeer, despite its all-wheel-drive nature, the moderate pace means this is nowhere near a dangerous situation.



Who knows? Perhaps the



First of all, allow us to mention that there was no crowd-eating involved, while the one behind the wheel didn't seem to be preparing a drift.Then again, there's no need to comment on elaborate hooning maneuvers of rear tire pressure differences - the one behind the wheel simply carried too much speed into an uber-tight corner.As such, the 911 Turbo , which is a member of the 997.1 generation, went wide and kissed the curb on the outside of the bend. And if you check out the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the unfortunate moment, you'll notice the driver's late braking reaction.You can also see how the Neunelfer starts gripping harder as the weight of the car shifts towards the front, but, given the hefty entry speed, the impact couldn't be avoided.The supercar bounces off the curb, with the driver continuing on his path as if nothing had happened. Nevertheless, we have to note that such impacts might lead to something more serious than wheel/tire damage. In fact, it wouldn't come as a surprise if, for instance, the steering is affected by the ka-bang.Note that the video shows another go-fast machine tackling the same bend before the Porscha. We're referring to an Audi RS3. And while the hot hatch isn't exactly a stranger to understeer, despite its all-wheel-drive nature, the moderate pace means this is nowhere near a dangerous situation.Who knows? Perhaps the Porsche 911 Turbo driver didn't want to show off or lack skill, but was distracted instead.