2019 Porsche Macan Facelift Lands in Paris With Bright New Colors

Two months after its official unveiling in Shanghai, China, and four years after the introduction of the first generation, the Porsche Macan is showing its facelifted self in Paris, at the motor show taking place there this week.

23 photos SUV are not all that extensive, but they are noticeable here and there, while the technical ones are highlighted by the newly tuned chassis.



The front end especially looks new, as it has been redesigned in such a way that it now appears to be wider than before. Adorning the fascia are the newly designed main headlights, which can optionally be ordered with the Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) feature that allows the control of light distribution.



At the rear, the main change is the addition of a three-dimensional LED light panel, with the brake lights drawn in a four-point design.



For the exterior, Porsche will be offering four new colors for the Macan: Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue and Crayon.



At the interior, the addition of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with the wider 10.9 inches full-HD touchscreen brings the Macan into the modern age. LTE phone module and SIM card reader, WLAN hotspot and a host of Porsche Connect services are also available.



The options catalog has been enriched with the addition of a GT sports steering wheel, a new traffic assist system, sport chrono package, and a heated windshield.



Powering the Macan is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine which develops 245 hp – same displacement, but about 7 horsepower less than the pre-facelift version – and 370 Nm of torque.



There will be of course more powerful versions, the



S and GTS, which will use the Panamera 3.0-liter V6, while the Macan Turbo will get the V6 on the Panamera S