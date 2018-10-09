autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Microsoft Wants in on the Asian Ride Hailing Market, Invests in Grab

9 Oct 2018, 9:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
The increasing demand for mobility services and connected cars are heaven-sent for software giants the like of Microsoft, as solutions such as cloud and the Internet of Things are required for these new industries and products to function properly.
4 photos
Microsoft to connect Volkswagen vehiclesMicrosoft to connect Volkswagen vehiclesMicrosoft to connect Volkswagen vehicles
At the beginning of October, Microsoft said it will power Volkswagen’s connected vehicles via a new digital ecosystem called Volkswagen We, supported by the Azure cloud solution. It’s not the first major foray of Microsoft into the automotive world, and will most definitely not be the last.

The same Azure cloud platform will power ride-hailing company Grab’s business following a new partnership announced on Monday by the IT giant. Only the partnership with Grab extends far beyond supplying software

Grab is the Uber of South East Asia in more ways than one. It started as a rival for the Americans, but took over its operations when Uber exited the 600 million potential customers market earlier this year.

The huge commercial potential of Grab has prompted Microsoft to also invest money, as well as technology, into the company.

“As a global technology leader, Microsoft’s investment into Grab highlights our position as the leading homegrown technology player in the region,” said in a statement Ming Maa, president of Grab.

“We look forward to collaborating with Microsoft in the pursuit of enhancing on-demand transportation and seamless online-to-offline experiences for users.”

Alongside the undisclosed sum of money being invested, Microsoft will work with Grab on several key projects. For instance, facial recognition will be deployed instead of IDs for drivers and customers, allowing the system to match the identities of the two to the reservation made using their faces.

Data about the behavior will be analyzed by Microsoft’s AI so that the system could provide services and content recommendations accordingly.

Among the most interesting of features being researched by the two is the ability of the Grab app to transform a photo of a customer’s location, taken with the phone, into an actual address that is sent to the driver.
Microsoft grab Uber ride-hailing Azure
press release
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 