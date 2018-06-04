autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Totaled in Brutal Isle Of Man Crash Lost Its Engine

4 Jun 2018, 15:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Isle of Man is the kind of place that can be pretty hard to describe. For one thing, people might have very different views of the place. So while some will see it as a field destined to hold domestic animals, others will treat it like a bit of an automotive playground. Of course, the latter view might have more serious consequences than the first, as the driver of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS recently found out.
7 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS crashPorsche 911 GT3 RS crashPorsche 911 GT3 RS crashPorsche 911 GT3 RS crashPorsche 911 GT3 RS crashPorsche 911 GT3 RS crash
Alas, the man lost control of his Rennsport Neunelfer while driving on one of the roads in the area. And the crash that followed had serious consequences.

The events that led to the 500 hp machine sliding off the road are unknow, but one thing is clear: the world now has one less 991-gen GT3 RS. Nevertheless, given the intensity of the crash, it does seem likely that speeding played an important role here.

As you'll be able to notice in the images above, the track-savvy Porsche went through quite an ordeal, with the machine ending up on its roof. In a move we rarely get to see, the engine has detached from the car, with the image of the no-posterior 911 being rather disturbing. Speaking of which, we can also see the carbon frunk lid sitting next to the vehicle.

These photos were brought to our attention by the Smeale Farm Cottages Facebook page. The social media post delivering the photos also talk about the driver having survived the accident, but not without injuries. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash.

And it seems that the cleaning operation that followed the crash was a special one: "We are grateful to the guy's family and friends who spent some time clearing all the debris from our field so that we could get the stock put back on there,"
porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche crash accident
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 