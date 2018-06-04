Porsche 911 GT3 RS Totaled in Brutal Isle Of Man Crash Lost Its Engine

The Isle of Man is the kind of place that can be pretty hard to describe. For one thing, people might have very different views of the place. So while some will see it as a field destined to hold domestic animals, others will treat it like a bit of an automotive playground. Of course, the latter view might have more serious consequences than the first, as the driver of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS recently found out.

And it seems that the cleaning operation that followed the crash was a special one: "We are grateful to the guy's family and friends who spent some time clearing all the debris from our field so that we could get the stock put back on there," Alas, the man lost control of his Rennsport Neunelfer while driving on one of the roads in the area. And the crash that followed had serious consequences.The events that led to the 500 hp machine sliding off the road are unknow, but one thing is clear: the world now has one less 991-gen GT3 RS . Nevertheless, given the intensity of the crash, it does seem likely that speeding played an important role here.As you'll be able to notice in the images above, the track-savvy Porsche went through quite an ordeal, with the machine ending up on its roof. In a move we rarely get to see, the engine has detached from the car, with the image of the no-posterior 911 being rather disturbing. Speaking of which, we can also see the carbon frunk lid sitting next to the vehicle.These photos were brought to our attention by the Smeale Farm Cottages Facebook page . The social media post delivering the photos also talk about the driver having survived the accident, but not without injuries. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash.And it seems that the cleaning operation that followed the crash was a special one: "We are grateful to the guy's family and friends who spent some time clearing all the debris from our field so that we could get the stock put back on there,"