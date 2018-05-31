Auratium Green Porsche 911 GT3 Is the Retro Choice

There are few colors that bring out the retro aura of the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 better than the shade we have here. Dubbed Auratium Green, this is the kind of Paint to Sample shade that makes the machine stand out without screaming.
Looking past the shade of the car, we notice a few delightful optional extras and we'll start with the banana-colored brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.
We must also mention the all-LED headlights, which come with black inner graphics.
And while the photos we have here don't allow us to check out the cabin of the machine, we can notice the presence of the full bucket seats.
Going for a new set of wheels is the easiest way to change the appearance of the car while also having chances of boosting the performance, in case the rolling goodies are lighter than the OEM units.
And the pair of Instagram images at the bottom of the page (make sure to use the swipe feature of the post) allows us to easily notice such differences.
The rims in the first pic come with a black finish that matches the plethora of dark elements on the car, but still stands out.
As for the second set of wheels portrayed below, these mix light gold centers with silver lips. On our book, the latter color scheme fits the retro aura of the machine better, while in the case of the first wheels... we'd simply go for the factory units instead.
Speaking of Porsche GT specials, we'll remind you showcased the most eye-catching GT2 RS to date earlier today. We're talking about Ferdinand Piech's Rennsport Neunelfer, which packs CCX options that were thought to be impossible to spec. Even without such details, the color scheme of the machine is the kind that stand out from a distance.
I haven’t seen this color before. It’s called Auratium Green (auratiumgrünmetallic, Metallic; 210) and it’s featured on this gorgeous 991.2 GT3. The wheels and pics are thanks to @wheelsboutique. You can see how the color shifts in the second photo. I think it’s awesome! What do you think about it? // #PTSGT4 #Painttosample #AuratiumGreen #PTS #GT3