Auratium Green Porsche 911 GT3 Is the Retro Choice

I haven’t seen this color before. It’s called Auratium Green (auratiumgrünmetallic, Metallic; 210) and it’s featured on this gorgeous 991.2 GT3. The wheels and pics are thanks to @wheelsboutique. You can see how the color shifts in the second photo. I think it’s awesome! What do you think about it? // #PTSGT4 #Painttosample #AuratiumGreen #PTS #GT3

A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on May 28, 2018 at 4:46am PDT