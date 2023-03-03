Polaris Recalls Slingshot Over Unannealed Alternator

Annealing involves heating a metal or alloy below melting point, a process that makes the metal or alloy more workable. It also removes impurities, therefore increasing ductility and reducing hardness because too much hardness makes the resulting piece too brittle.
Michigan-based POSCO International America Corp missed the annealing process for the alternator used in the Polaris Slingshot altogether. The document attached below reveals that Polaris became aware of this problem last year, following two reports of failed alternators.
The Minnesota-based manufacturer immediately started investigating. Polaris understandably contacted the supplier to assist with said investigation, with POSCO International America Corp telling Polaris that it had missed the annealing process within a certain lot of alternators. Because of the metal’s brittleness, the alternator may crack and separate during operation.
This condition increases the risk of a vehicle fire, which isn’t exactly cool with Polaris or affected owners. The manufacturer issued a stop delivery order in January 2023, then resumed shipments a little over a week later. Be that as it may, a handful of Slingshot vehicles equipped with suspect alternators had been delivered.
15 percent of the 163-strong affected population is believed to feature unannealed alternators. Build dates for the recalled vehicles range from June 20th, 2022 through January 10th, 2023. Based on the starting price, affected nameplates include the S, SL, SLR, and R.
Polaris will replace the iffy alternators with properly manufactured units, although Polaris didn’t mention whether it continues to rely on POSCO International America Corp. Authorized dealers have already been informed of the safety recall, with owner notifications to be sent by first-class mail no later than March 8th.
Introduced in 2014, the Slingshot is a three wheeler with a waterproof interior that includes two side-by-side bucket seats. The most basic of specifications, namely the S, currently retails at $21,499 in the U.S. according to the build & price tool. The rest of the lineup consists of the $27,499 SL, $30,399 SLR, $33,999 R, and $37,349 Roush Edition which is based on the R.
Referred to as ProStar, the four-cylinder turbo engine of the Slingshot produces a healthy 178 horsepower and 120 pound-feet (163 Nm) in the S. The R makes 203 horsepower and 144 pound-feet (195 Nm) on full song. The R variant’s power-to-weight ratio is understandably superior to the S, with Polaris listing 8.1 pounds per horsepower versus 9.2 pounds per horsepower.
The multiport-injected engine takes 91 octane or higher, and transmission choices kick off with a good ol’ manual. The optional AutoDrive was introduced for the 2020 model year, an automated manual based on the five-speed manual designed and supplied by Aisin.
Despite being an integral part of the manufacturer’s business, the Slingshot and Indian motorcycle division that make up the on-road segment didn’t bring in as much profit as Polaris’ off-road segment in 2022. But still, Polaris reported record Q4 2022 and full year sales.
