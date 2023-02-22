Marshmello Rides Around in a Polaris, Zak Brown Wants Him as a McLaren F1 Test Driver

Marshmello just hinted that he is working on a new album, but what he was really doing was enjoying himself in a Polaris RZR. Which was more than enough to get an offer from McLaren F1's CEO, Zak Brown.
Christopher Comstock, who is notorious for hiding his face under a white helmet with big X eyes and a smile, shared how he procrastinates: on a Polaris side-by-side vehicle.
In a series of pictures shared on Instagram, the DJ wrote that he is working on himself and also hinted at a new album. But what he was actually doing at the moment was "just riding around," enjoying the vehicle.
And that was enough for McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. He hopped in the comment section, writing his offer, “McLaren test driver?”
Of course, the CEO was joking, and the offer is not real. But if it were, Marshmello is interested, because he replied back, “Count me in.”
Polaris RZR that seems to be an XP 4 1000 Ultimate version. However, based on the headlights, it doesn't look like it's from the 2023 model year, but the 2022 one.
Just as versatile and capable on any type of terrain, the 2022 Polaris RZR PRO XP 4 Ultimate sits at the top of the RZR Multi-Terrain range. It comes with a four-stroke DOHC twin-cylinder, turbocharged 925-cc liquid-cooled engine. That is enough for 181 horsepower (184 ps).
Paired with 22" of usable suspension travel and DYNAMIX Active Suspension to adjust shocks, it gives an even better grip and control over the side-by-side vehicle.
Branded as the "most agile, capable, and versatile RZR ever," the Polaris RZR can handle any type of terrain, and Marshmello surely wanted to test that on muddy terrain. And seemed to have a good handle on it.
Other specs include RIDE COMMAND technology integrated into a 7" display, a Rockford Fosgade Stage 2 audio system, a retractable harness, LED accent lights, and LED headlights.
The 2023 model, however, brings a four-stroke DOHC twin-cylinder 999-cc engine, rated at 110 horsepower.
Polaris Ranger XP 1000.
Branded as "the ultimate utility side-by-side," the Ranger XP 1000 is available with three and six seats, and four color combo options. The one Marshmello had was the Polaris Pursuit Camo. It comes with an 82-horsepower ProStar engine, with 13" ground clearance, and it's capable on any type of terrain. It starts at $22,099 for the XP 1000 Premium and goes all the way to $30,799 for the XP 1000 North Star Edition Ultimate.
It's unclear which of these versions Marshmello had, but the one he drove had a full glass windshield, a roof, and doors. And that is hardly any preparation for a McLaren supercar, let alone one of its race cars. But we’d sure love to see him try out.
