McLaren Unveils Special F1 Livery to Honor Upcoming Singapore and Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren has just revealed a special livery design to be used for the upcoming Singapore and Japanese Grand Prix, honoring F1’s return to Asia. The Marina Bay and Suzuka races were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, yet both are now back on the calendar for an upcoming double-header.
Together with crypto exchange company OKX, McLaren have created a bespoke ‘Future Mode’ livery for the MCL36 race car, which now features new colors like neon pink, to go with cyberpunk-inspired engine illustrations.
This idea “represents the emergence of new technologies from the region, with a look to the future inspired by the cityscapes of Singapore and Japan,” said the Woking-based outfit in an official statement.
Aside from the cars getting a makeover, the same will happen to the race suits worn by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Furthermore, starting from October 11, this special edition livery will also be featured in the official F1 22 video game.
“This new livery signals the arrival of bold new technology, and that is what OKX is all about. The cyberpunk design we created celebrates the influence of Web3 on popular culture and brings this exciting partnership to life on the racetrack,” said OKX chief marketing officer, Haider Rafique.
“Making its debut at the night race in Singapore, this future-facing design mirrors the 24/7 nature of OKX and the cryptocurrency markets that never sleep.”
As for what’s actually happening on the track, McLaren are looking to bring further refinements to the MCL36 before the end of this year, in a bid to catch and perhaps overtake Alpine in the 2022 Constructor Standings – the British team trails their French rivals by 18 points with six races still to go.
The Singapore Grand Prix takes place this upcoming weekend (Oct 2), while the Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, October 9.
