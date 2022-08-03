Marshmello's Ride In Las Vegas Was a Glamorous, Shiny, Black Rolls-Royce Phantom

Performing a show can be incredibly tiresome, so, in order to start relaxing right after leaving the venue, DJ Marshmello’s ride in Las Vegas was a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
DJ Marshmello, whose real name is Christopher Comstock, has just had a show in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it was incendiary. But it looks like the entire affair was top-notch, as he shared a video of himself arriving at the nightclub XS Las Vegas in a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
When you’re one of the most famous DJs in the world, it’s only natural to get some preferential treatment. And surely his manager, Moe Shalizi, is on top of that, especially when it comes to finding the best rides for his client.
And there are few options better than a Rolls-Royce, which is all designed with the customer in mind, meant to also be enjoyed from the back seat. It offers a lot of space, luxury features, and is advertised by the luxury carmaker as “the most silent motor car in the world.” Which is exactly what you need after a big show. The one Marshmello used in Vegas came in black, with tan leather seats.
But the Phantom isn’t all just about looks and comfort in the back seat. The model is currently in its eighth generation, one that was introduced in 2017, and comes with quite a performance, too. The sedan is powered by the British luxury carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 rpm and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm to the rear axle.
The luxury sedan can go from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 5.1 seconds and maxes out at 155 mph (250 kph).
It’s unclear whether Marshmello owns this Phantom or he just rented it for his show, but it looks like a great choice for his gig in Vegas.
When you’re one of the most famous DJs in the world, it’s only natural to get some preferential treatment. And surely his manager, Moe Shalizi, is on top of that, especially when it comes to finding the best rides for his client.
And there are few options better than a Rolls-Royce, which is all designed with the customer in mind, meant to also be enjoyed from the back seat. It offers a lot of space, luxury features, and is advertised by the luxury carmaker as “the most silent motor car in the world.” Which is exactly what you need after a big show. The one Marshmello used in Vegas came in black, with tan leather seats.
But the Phantom isn’t all just about looks and comfort in the back seat. The model is currently in its eighth generation, one that was introduced in 2017, and comes with quite a performance, too. The sedan is powered by the British luxury carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 rpm and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm to the rear axle.
The luxury sedan can go from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 5.1 seconds and maxes out at 155 mph (250 kph).
It’s unclear whether Marshmello owns this Phantom or he just rented it for his show, but it looks like a great choice for his gig in Vegas.