There Is a Rolls-Royce Phantom 6x6 In Case You Have to Survive the Apocalypse in Style

If you’ve seen the apocalyptic movie 2012, you know that the richest people on Earth were among those who had a place to save themselves. So, it wouldn’t be surprising to see someone survive the apocalypse with a very elegant and comfortable Rolls-Royce Phantom 6x6, ready to tackle anything.
In the latest video from Supercar Blondie, Domi checks out a custom Rolls-Royce Phantom 6x6. The result is the hard work of Danton Alexandre, known on social media as danton_arts_kustoms. The car customizer creates his unique cars in France, in a huge garage built under the castle where he lives.
Now, let’s return to this apocalyptic, ready-for-off-road monster. It comes with yellow-tinted headlights, a massive matching lights bar on top, and a huge push bar at the front. Given how big it is, it has second side steps that come in handy when getting in getting in.
The exterior has been covered with matte black paint and has custom-made aluminum fenders. Taking inspiration from the Starlight Headliner, this Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with stars on the roof and the trunk, as well. The vehicle is fitted with 24-inch wheels, with gold plated brakes, because #style, and the engine received the same gold-plated treatment. The power unit hasn't suffered any modifications, though, it’s still the naturally aspirated 6.75-liter original V12 that puts out 453 horsepower (460 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque.
This custom Rolls-Royce Phantom 6x6 is built on the base model of the 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom, combining it with a 2005 BMW 7 Series to extend it and accommodate the second set of wheels. The interior is not as head-turning as its monstrous exterior, coming with a black-on-orange combo scheme. But, as the cabin was also re-leathered, it also received some crazy modifications in the front seats, including real crocodile skin leather on the steering wheel and snakeskin on the central panel.
Now, after all of this, we’d like to know your opinion on this Rolls-Royce Phantom 6x6. Do you think this should never be done to a Rolls-Royce or is it a clever idea to make sure everyone knows you’re wealthy when going off-roading (or surviving the apocalypse)?
Now, let’s return to this apocalyptic, ready-for-off-road monster. It comes with yellow-tinted headlights, a massive matching lights bar on top, and a huge push bar at the front. Given how big it is, it has second side steps that come in handy when getting in getting in.
The exterior has been covered with matte black paint and has custom-made aluminum fenders. Taking inspiration from the Starlight Headliner, this Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with stars on the roof and the trunk, as well. The vehicle is fitted with 24-inch wheels, with gold plated brakes, because #style, and the engine received the same gold-plated treatment. The power unit hasn't suffered any modifications, though, it’s still the naturally aspirated 6.75-liter original V12 that puts out 453 horsepower (460 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque.
This custom Rolls-Royce Phantom 6x6 is built on the base model of the 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom, combining it with a 2005 BMW 7 Series to extend it and accommodate the second set of wheels. The interior is not as head-turning as its monstrous exterior, coming with a black-on-orange combo scheme. But, as the cabin was also re-leathered, it also received some crazy modifications in the front seats, including real crocodile skin leather on the steering wheel and snakeskin on the central panel.
Now, after all of this, we’d like to know your opinion on this Rolls-Royce Phantom 6x6. Do you think this should never be done to a Rolls-Royce or is it a clever idea to make sure everyone knows you’re wealthy when going off-roading (or surviving the apocalypse)?