F1 22 Updated Drivers Ratings Go Live, Limited-Time McLaren Livery Incoming

EA and Codemasters have just announced a new update for F1 22 that brings new driver ratings is now available for download on all supported platforms. This would be second major Drivers Rating updates that F1 22 receives since launch, and it’s been released in collaboration with official Formula 1 experts to keep the game on-par with real-life updates in the racing sport.
For example, Max Verstappen’s recent success boosted his overall rating to an unbelievable 96, two points ahead of his nearest rival. Also, Zhou Guanyu has improved his performance too, so the update should add eight points higher than his launch day rating. Check out all the updated driver statistics in the screenshots attached for more information on your favorite Formula 1 driver.
In addition to the Drivers Ratings update, EA and Codemasters revealed a new limited-time McLaren Racing livery will be coming to F1 22 on October 11. The special livery is called Future Mode and has been designed for use at the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix. More importantly, the livery will be available for free to all players as part of the downloadable pack within Podium Pass Series 3.
“We're thrilled to partner with McLaren Racing and offer another time-limited special livery. We know how much our players love the one-off liveries and Future Mode will be no exception,” said Paul Jeal, Snr Director F1 Franchise at Codemasters. “
The Future Mode special livery will replace the standard McLaren Racing livery in-game, but only for a month. It’s important to mention though that players can permanently download the new McLaren livery for free and use it as a player car in the game.
And if you’re watching esports, then you might be interested to know that the Future Mode livery will be used by the McLaren Shadow Team in the F1 Esports Series from October 12 to 14.
