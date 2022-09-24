Sebastian Vettel's Replica F1 Halo Device is Wall Art for a Petrolhead's Living Room

Suppose you ever wondered why all modern Formula One cars drive around sporting a weird ring-looking doohickey above the cockpit. In that case, we recommend you hop into a VR Grand Prix Race Simulator in first-person mode and watch how other racers hurdle directly at you in the event of an accident.
Without a Halo device in place, the only thing to absorb the impact of the collision would be your face. That's why this replica Halo device inspired by a 2021 Aston Martin Cognizant racing team Grand Prix racer is the kind of conversation piece for your living room you wouldn't mind talking about when your neighbors are over for dinner. Whether they take any interest in what you have to say is another question entirely.
The halo device was introduced in 2018 as mandated on all race cars by Formula One's governing body. With dimensions of 640mm wide and 730mm in height, this replica is made from the same carbon fiber material as the real thing. This particular replica is painted in the iconic 2021 Aston Martin car driven by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, with a deep, rich British Racing Green paint color accented with the timeless Aston Martin Logo on the front of the device.
Along the rear rim, many of the corporate sponsors who supported Aston Martin Cognizant during the 2021 Grand Prix season in the same white stenciling used on the front Aston Martin. A season in which Aston claimed their first podium finish in nearly 60 years, with Vettel placing second at the 2021 Azerbaijan Gran Prix. Granted, no one really needs a trinket like this in your life. But if you're really into Formula One and have space in your bar/man cave to fit it, this halo device will at least make people look twice before passing by it. The cost of the privelege? $1,107.00 before taxes and fees.
