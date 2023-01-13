Plug-And-Play Device Brings eCall Capabilities Into Pretty Much Any Car

Automatic emergency calling, most often known as eCall, is already mandatory on new cars sold in Europe, and it’s not hard to figure out why.
In many ways, this otherwise simple piece of technology can save your life, as the car is able to automatically call the emergency team whenever you are involved in an accident, and you are unable to move or fail to provide any type of input.
On the other hand, eCall systems are limited to new-generation calls, and bringing them to older models is costly.
Someone on Indiegogo, however, has invented a device that makes adding emergency calling to pretty much any car out there as simple as 1-2-3.
Called Baton Plug, their device is nothing more than a small gadget that must be plugged into the car’s cigarette lighter socket. The gadget must then be paired with the smartphone via Bluetooth, as the calling capabilities are made through the phone.
Baton Plug integrates several sensors, including a gyro, acceleration, and geomagnetic, so it should help detect abrupt stops and possible collisions. However, based on a unique AI analysis that is performed on the data collected by all sensors, the system is able to determine the likelihood of a major crash within 0.3 seconds. If the device indeed determines you’ve been in a crash, it can automatically send a message to emergency teams and to predefined contacts.
The design of Baton Plug is quite simple, and it looks just like a typical FM transmitter that allows you to listen to your favorite tunes via Bluetooth. However, Baton Plug makes the eCall installation a plug-and-play experience, as drivers only need to pair the device with their smartphones. That’s pretty much it, as a mobile companion app isn’t required (it does exist, however, and it comes with statistics of your driving patterns).
The device also integrates a manual SOS button that allows you to make a call to emergency teams. The button is placed on top of its case, and while it obviously comes in handy, I’m not so sure it’s the best choice, especially as it can easily be pressed accidentally.
And last but not least, the device also comes with a USB-A port for charging. In other words, you can plug in your mobile phone, and thanks to Quick Charge 3.0 support, you should be able to charge your iPhone or Galaxy phone quite fast. But given the USB port is placed so close to the manual SOS button, just make sure you don’t remove the cable too often, or you could end up making a 911 call without even knowing about it.
The crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo has already succeeded, and you can order the device for $54 as part of the project.
