eCall Issue Prompts Mercedes Vans Recall, Nearly 20k Units Affected

Sweethearts of the National Traffic Safety Administration, the mid-size Metris and full-size Sprinter vans have been recalled once again. This time around, an error in the communication module’s SIM card software may lead to a mobile connection failure, disabling the emergency call system.
Daimler Vans USA lists no fewer than five connection modules in the document attached at the end of this story, modules fitted to 2019 to 2021 models. In addition to the Mercedes Metris and Sprinter, the Freightliner Sprinter is also affected. All told, the automaker is calling back 19,937 vans produced to U.S. specifications from January 2018 until January 2022.
The Stuttgart-based automaker became aware of this problem in February 2020 by means of a complaint regarding a disabled SIM card. More complaints followed suit in the subsequent months, prompting an investigation with IDEMIA SAS, the supplier of the communication module. The issue, however, apparently lies with the sub-supplier of the SIM card.
Daimler Vans USA is currently aware of three customer complaints in the United States of America. As a precautionary measure, the SIM profile of the communication module will be updated over the air. Alternatively, customers can perform the update at the nearest authorized dealership.
A change in the SIM profile at the unnamed sub-supplier ensures that this condition can no longer occur from January 3rd this year. Dealerships will be notified of the voluntary recall campaign on June 13th. Customers can expect envelopes with the three-pointed star logo one week after that.
Presently offered in cargo- and passenger-oriented flavors, the Metris is available from $34,900 and $38,600 sans destination charge. The cargo van can be had with a longer wheelbase (135 inches compared to 126 inches) while the passenger van comes solely with a 126-in wheelbase.
The Sprinter is available from $42,700 excluding destination for the cab chassis, $43,400 for the crew van, and $45,300 for the passenger van. Once again, customers are offered two wheelbases: 144 or 170 inches.
