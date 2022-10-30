Jetson Electric Surfboard Is Ready to Catch the Next Wave, Has a Runtime of 90 Minutes

Powered by a propulsion jet, available in several sizes, and boasting an impressive runtime, Jetson’s surfboard is ready to catch the next wave, and the next one, and the next one.
Electric surfboards are becoming more and more common in the water sports industry, because they can give you that extra boost you need to conquer the waves, in an effortless and more fun way. We cover these kinds of sea-carving watercraft constantly here at Autoevolution, with the TKO Type-001 from The Kinetic Option, the Jetone, and the Surfer XT electric jetboard being just a few examples.
Now we are going to focus on yet another competitive surfboard, created by the guys at Jetson Surf Technology, a company based in Florida. Advertised as an electric surfboard designed to help you catch more waves than with your regular board, the Jetson features a miniature, electric-powered propulsion jet meant to give you that much-needed boost in the most important moments on the water.
Jetson’s surfboards are available in three sizes, depending on the user’s height, weight, and surfing skills: a 6’8” (2 m) shortboard, an 8’ (2.4 m) fun shape model, and a 9 ft (2.7 m) longboard. They fit riders with heights from 5’5” to 6’ (1.65m to 1.8m).
The Jetson features a quad fin design that makes the board easy to maneuver, a water-powered jet that provides up to 20 lb of thrust, a lithium battery pack, and an integrated touchpad that allows you to browse through the different riding modes. With the help of the touchpad, you can control aspects such as the speed, power, and momentum of the surfboard. Four speed modes are available: Eco-mode, Paddle-Out, Impact Zone, and Take Off. As for the top speed of the Jetson, the board can reach 6 mph (approximately 10 kph).
A lithium battery whose capacity we don’t know claims to offer up to 90 minutes of runtime per charge. The battery requires two to five hours to fully recharge.
Right now, the Jetson electric surfboard is live on Indiegogo, where you can order it for an early bird special price of $5,395. The estimated delivery date is June 2023. If you want to find out more about the board, check out the video below.
