Pivot Cycles Point Is a New Dirt Jump Bike That's Just as Capable on Cement

Pivot Cycles just announced its updated dirt jumper for this year, the Point. Pivot Cycles is known worldwide for its work; from gravel bikes to XC, enduro, and MTBs, this team does it all.
But there is one thing all its bikes seem to have in common: the ability to go above and beyond the tarmac. Pivot bikes are found usually leaving a trail of dust or “woo-hoos" in their wake, and the Point is no exception.
When you first see this bike, the first thing you may experience is a flashback. Where you’ll go is hard to say. My mind threw me back to when I was 13 years old, riding around on a K-Mart-bought Huffy with a set of pegs, a gyro, and a hefty steel frame, hitting every curb, staircase, and dirt ramp my buddies and I could build in an hour's time.
The first thing to look at is the frame, but we’ll get to geometry later. Pivot uses double-butted 4130 chromoly steel to deliver an impeccable “feel of steel.” This alloy is so strong and light that it’s even used to produce roll cages for cars, even aircraft fuselage. Some of that aircraft-infused genes may be felt the next time you take off a ramp.
The ultra-modern park geometry is the frame's main feature. With it, the Point is capable of more than just dirt jumps; it’ll feel right at home in a bowl at your local park. Adjustable SS rear dropouts let you tune the ride to your liking, while extra-short, tucked chain stays let you dig into the ground quickly. They also offer good clearance and control when you're looking to perfect that next move.
One of the benefits of the Point is its ability to be completely customizable to your riding style. I've already mentioned the dropouts, but you can also run this baby with a rear derailleur or as a classic single speed. Don’t like the components? Not a problem. For just $599, you can pick up your own bare Point frame and throw on whatever you like.
Personally, I haven’t had the occasion to ride many jumpers, but this might just be the beginning of a new stage in my life.
