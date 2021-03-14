Roadlite 9 LTD Carbon Bike Is a Smooth Operator Available Only in Europe

The two-wheeled pony you see in the images is known as the Roadlite CF 9 LTD bike from Canyon Bicycles. Yes, the same Canyon that saw its unofficial beginnings in 1985 with component manufacturing. Sure, it wasn’t until 1996 that the first branded bike appeared, but all that history must count for something, since this company is now at the top of bicycle game, along with companies like Trek and Orbea.
As for the Roadlite, a lot of what this bike can offer is already in the name. As you would expect, the Roadlite is a road or city bike, but what a bike it is. A price tag of €3,499 ($4,182 at current exchange rates), is sure to give you an idea of what to expect. Why a price in Euro? I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but this bike seems to be available only to the European market.
The first feature to take into consideration is the frame construction. Canyon chose to push things all the way for this bicycle and included a full carbon fiber frameset. What sort of layering techniques, or what sort of class carbon this may be, is not mentioned. Just take things as they are, and know Canyon is on top of their game.
carbon construction is the cockpit. What I like most about these components, or in this case, component, is just that; it appears to be all one piece, stem and handlebars. It doesn’t just look good, but also performs damn well in absorbing vibrations that make it past the tires.
Speaking of suspension, you won’t see one. So, for bikes like these, tires and frame construction are equally important for reducing vibrations, bumps, and eventual fatigue a rider may experience. A pair of carbon Reynolds AR41 DB wheels and Schwalbe tires are sure to absorb more than enough stress, not to mention the frame too, with its own level of flexibility. Good thing carbon frames don’t come off riding like the Colin Furze’s full-suspension spring bike.
For the drivetrain, Canyon chose to complete the Roadlite with SRAM. An XG-1275 Eagle cassette, GX Eagle chain, an Eagle AXS controller, and finally, an X01 Eagle AXS derailleur. Oh yeah, not to forget the eTap Powerpack 1BY battery that’ll make sure your seamless shifting continues for longer than your muscles will. With the AXS app, these wirelessly controlled components can and should be tuned to your riding style, especially if you want the most from your stallion.
Come to find out, the seat post, too, is completed from carbon. Overall, this fibrous trinket totals out at only 8.26 kg (18.21 lb) of weigh; light enough to do bicep curls with. Only downside: you’ve got to be one heck of a thin and fit human to ride this puppy. With a weight limit, rider and bike, of 120 kg (264 lb), Canyon’s market seems to be bike veterans.
