Electric BMW M2 Mule Spawns More Questions Than Answers

The second generation of the BMW M2 is about a year away from its official unveiling, and various pre-production prototypes have been spotted testing all over the world. 17 photos



Today, we are not here to talk about the 2023 BMW M2 though, but one of the most peculiar BMW mules we have seen in recent years.



For some unknown reason, BMW is currently cold-weather testing a compact electric car hidden inside the body of a current-generation M2.



The mule is even more peculiar as it is the first time being spotted in the open, and its development seems to have started in the cold wilderness that is Lapland, of all places.



It’s not even a standard BMW M2 or M3 CS, as the rear seats seem to have been replaced with a motorsport-derived roll-cage, the quad exhaust system has made room for an aerodynamic diffuser while the strangely shaped trunk lid reminds of the one found on the E46 BMW M3 CSL.



There are also some strange vents in the hood that seem to serve a purpose as mysterious as the rest of the car.



In other words, we are just as confused as you are, as the strange vehicle is definitely a full-electric mule for a model that is yet to be announced by BMW. It was also spied driving within a BMW test facility and not on public roads.



Technically, the Bavarians are already preparing electric versions for each of its core models, a move spearheaded by the iX3 and the



