The One and the Only BMX Bike from World Renowned Specialized Bicycle

However, most of their focus is on road and mountain bikes. They currently produce only one BMX bike. This leads me to believe two things. Because they make only one, they probably realized it’s a very small market and really don’t need to make any other frames for this type of biking, or they’ve just made it perfect and that’s it.
About it being perfect, I'm not so sure as there are plenty of other BMX manufacturers that push out some really amazing work. We’ll have them coming up sometime soon. For now, let’s see what Specialized has in store for us with the P.3
As you might have expected, there has been a P.1 and P.2 series, with the P.3 being the one bike that takes what the previous models taught the team and wraps it all into one neat romping, wall riding, and backflipping package. There’s also a Pro version, but for now, the base model will do.
Back when I was a kid, we didn’t do BMX with a front fork. If you didn’t know how to land on the other side exactly right, enjoy your bruises. 20 years later, the sport has advanced quite a bit. The P.3 does include a front fork suspension from RockShox. A Solo Air spring with external rebound and tuned damper offer 100mm of travel for solid takeoffs and cotton-candy landings.
Because these types of bikes don’t require any sort of shifting, as the distances between jumps or banks is usually quite small. But a focus for these bikes is also geared towards the handlebars. For the P.3 we find a Specialized P. Series 4-bolt 40mm stem, with P. Series MTB Dirt 6061 alloy handlebars with 750mm width. Sure, that may sound wide for a bike that only has a wheelbase of 42in. (106.2cm), but those that know a bit about BMX will disagree. Wide handlebars are absolutely essential for the control needed to do flips twists, turns, tail-whips, supermen, or any other from the long list of tricks.
Here’s a little something something we used to do before gears ever existed. Owning a single speed bike allows us to play with the chain slack a bit. If you want to pedal harder but ride faster, move the rear hub to tighten the chain, or if you want an easier to control ride, just loosen the chain a bit. That 1-2 mm adjustment should offer you more than enough tuning that you might need on a BMX track.
Throw on some 26-inch P. Series rims with Rhythm Lite Control tires, and it’s just right for what an mid to advanced-level BMXer might need. Heck, for the $1800 it costs, it feels like an optimum bike to accompany you on your BMX journey.
