Pilots for the World’s Longest Nonstop Flight Are Getting a Brand-New Training Center

In just a few years, Australia’s flagship carrier will be launching the world’s longest nonstop passenger flights, taking off from Sydney and Melbourne, headed to New York and London. The new Airbus A350-100 aircraft will take on this historic task, and the pilots who will be flying them are also getting a new multi-million-dollar training center.
Sydney will be the launch city for the future non-stop flights to London and New York (Project Sunrise) starting 2025, and it will also be the place where Quantas is building a new facility where pilots will be trained for operating the A350 aircraft.
The airline recently announced that the multi-million-dollar center will be set up close to the Sydney Airport, and will be large enough to ensure training for up to 4,500 pilots and cabin crew, for both Qantas and Jetstar, on a yearly basis.
The project is still in its early stages, but it’s due to boast 8 full-motion flight simulators, including ones for the recently-ordered Airbus A350 and A320. It will also feature fixed flight training devices, and emergency procedures equipment, including aircraft cabin mock-ups.
According to the airline, senior captains from Qantas and Jetstar will be in charge of the training, while the global training provider CAE will be responsible for keeping the simulators in good shape and managing the center’s daily operations.
This new flight training facility is scheduled to start operating by the beginning of 2024.
The A350-1000 are ultra-long-range airliners, powered by what is considered to be the most efficient large aviation engine in operation, the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97. In addition to their incredible performance, these new airliners will also boast cabins with a spectacular first class. The first-class suites for Project Sunrise will include both a bed and an armchair, a personal wardrobe, premium entertainment systems, and even a hidden drawer with a personal pair of slippers.
